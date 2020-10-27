Ventnor mayor opposes ice cream vendor fee increase citing concern for veterans

VENTNOR — After a member of the Citizens Advisory Committee proposed raising ice cream vendor fees at last week’s commissioner’s meeting, Mayor Beth Holtzman spoke out against the increase saying she’s “not doing that to the veterans.”
The city allots for 14 ice cream vendor contracts a year and only awards the contracts to veterans.
Until 2019, the annual vendor fee was $50, but was increased to $500 last year.
Peter Kleiner, a member of the Citizens Advisory Committee, spoke at the commissioner’s meeting and said neighboring city Margate gets about $50,000 a year in ice cream vendor fees.
“We’re giving away the ice cream vendor contracts,” he said. “Five hundred dollars is obscene.”
He proposed a gradual increase to the fees of $2,000 a year, then $2,500 the following year and $3,000 the year after that.
“If we believe we could get $40,000 or $50,000 by putting it out to bid, the veterans should pay something commensurate to that,” he said. “I really believe, and I think the committee would support me, that we need to bring this up to a level that’s much closer to what we can get on the open public market.”
But Holtzman said it’s not all about the money.
“Fifty thousand dollars is not chump change, but I’m going to tell you right now, it’s not going to be worth the headache and not going to be worth the aggravation and emotion that’s going to be stirred up among the 10,000 year-round taxpayers and 30,000 year-round and summertime residents,” she said. “We all know what happened the last time we visited this.”
She said when the fee was increased from $50 to $500 in 2019, there was a “very loud outcry” on social media calling city officials anti-veteran.
“It was a big jump,” Holtzman said Tuesday. “I think we lost a few ice cream guys who don’t have the money.”
At Thursday’s meeting, Kleiner said the increased revenue could go toward beach and boardwalk cleanup and maintenance.
Commissioner Tim Kriebel said if an increase is passed, that a possible option could be for the veterans to pay the annual fee in increments. Commissioner Lance Landgraf wasn’t against an increase, but suggested the city hear from the vendors themselves to see how they could get the city as much revenue as Margate.
Holtzman argued that Ventnor isn’t Margate and that the city will never be Margate.
“We are a town that needs revenue, but we are also a community,” she said. “We can’t strip the community spirit and atmosphere that Ventnor has for a price. So I really don’t care what Margate makes.”
She added that most of the veterans have been selling on the same beaches for years and have created interpersonal relationships with their “regulars.”
“We all know how people are with the beach. I’ve been going to the same beach since I was 10 years old,” she said. “Everybody has their beach. Everybody in Ventnor also has their ice cream man.”
Michael Cahill, the city’ fire chief, also spoke in opposition of a fee hike at the meeting saying some of the veterans make their entire year’s salary from selling ice cream in the summer.
There are no plans for a vote on vendor fee increases, but Holtzman said she believed it may be put on an upcoming agenda because the matter was brought up.
“But I am not voting for an increase,” she said.
