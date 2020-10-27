Ventnor mayor opposes ice cream vendor fee increase citing concern for veterans

“Fifty thousand dollars is not chump change, but I’m going to tell you right now, it’s not going to be worth the headache and not going to be worth the aggravation and emotion that’s going to be stirred up among the 10,000 year-round taxpayers and 30,000 year-round and summertime residents,” she said. “We all know what happened the last time we visited this.”

She said when the fee was increased from $50 to $500 in 2019, there was a “very loud outcry” on social media calling city officials anti-veteran.

“It was a big jump,” Holtzman said Tuesday. “I think we lost a few ice cream guys who don’t have the money.”

At Thursday’s meeting, Kleiner said the increased revenue could go toward beach and boardwalk cleanup and maintenance.

Commissioner Tim Kriebel said if an increase is passed, that a possible option could be for the veterans to pay the annual fee in increments. Commissioner Lance Landgraf wasn’t against an increase, but suggested the city hear from the vendors themselves to see how they could get the city as much revenue as Margate.

Holtzman argued that Ventnor isn’t Margate and that the city will never be Margate.