Ventnor man handles Baby Yoda balloon in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

With the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade back in full force this year, a Ventnor man found himself a part of the parade handling a Baby Yoda balloon.
Mike Fischer, who remembers watching the first installation of the Stars Wars franchise at a local theater years ago, had a friend who worked for Macy’s and had been coaxing him to apply to volunteer for the parade for years.
The retired marketing professional finally did last year and was accepted. However, according to Fischer, there was less of need for volunteers last year due to heightened coronavirus restrictions.
But this year's Thanksgiving's parade saw the crowds return, along with enthusiasm for the event.
Once he was past the application process, the Ventnor native was randomly assigned the beloved character from the Disney+ original television series, "The Mandalorian."
“All my friends were like you don’t want to get stuck with a lame balloon, but I got a really cool balloon,” said Fischer, a Star Wars fan. “All the kids screamed when Baby Yoda came by.”
To prepare for the event, volunteers were sent training videos. On the day of the parade, every balloon also had a captain and a pilot helping to maneuver the balloons.
The weather was pleasant with temperatures in the mid 50s. But Fischer and the other volunteers still had to layer up.
They were given a pair of overalls with a Mandalorian on the front, color coordinated costumes according to their balloons, a turtle neck, gloves and masks with the Macy’s logo emblazoned on them. Fischer wore his own clothes underneath the ensemble.
“You have to be ready to go because at the end, they ask for the costume back," he said.
Once Fischer’s participation was complete, he went home for some much needed rest before having dinner with his family in the city.
Fischer was left with an overall positive experience and hopes to spread the word.
“I encourage everyone to try and do it at least once. It’s amazing how organized and methodical everything was, said Fischer.
“It’s a production for sure.”
