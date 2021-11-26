Ventnor man handles Baby Yoda balloon in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

With the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade back in full force this year, a Ventnor man found himself a part of the parade handling a Baby Yoda balloon.

Mike Fischer, who remembers watching the first installation of the Stars Wars franchise at a local theater years ago, had a friend who worked for Macy’s and had been coaxing him to apply to volunteer for the parade for years.

The retired marketing professional finally did last year and was accepted. However, according to Fischer, there was less of need for volunteers last year due to heightened coronavirus restrictions.

But this year's Thanksgiving's parade saw the crowds return, along with enthusiasm for the event.

Once he was past the application process, the Ventnor native was randomly assigned the beloved character from the Disney+ original television series, "The Mandalorian."

“All my friends were like you don’t want to get stuck with a lame balloon, but I got a really cool balloon,” said Fischer, a Star Wars fan. “All the kids screamed when Baby Yoda came by.”

To prepare for the event, volunteers were sent training videos. On the day of the parade, every balloon also had a captain and a pilot helping to maneuver the balloons.