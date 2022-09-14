Ventnor man found dead inside motel parking lot

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP - The body of a Ventnor man was found decomposing inside a car parked outside a township motel Tuesday afternoon.

Police were dispatched to the Ramada Inn on the Black Horse Pike after the body of Charles Vitolo, 32, was in the vehicle in the motel's parking lot, police said in a news release on Wednesday.

The caller reported to police that they found the body laying in one of the vehicle's seats, and that a foul smell was coming from the car, township police Capt. Heath Per said.

Investigators believe Vitolo's death is tied to a drug overdose, but they're continuing to probe the case.

Vitolo's body may have been inside the vehicle for several days, Per said.

Tips about the case are asked to be reported to the police department's Criminal Investigations Bureau at 609-926-4051.