Ventnor man found dead in West Atlantic City motel parking lot

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The body of a Ventnor man was found decomposing inside a car parked outside a West Atlantic City motel Tuesday afternoon, police said.
Police were dispatched to the Ramada Inn on the Black Horse Pike after the body of Charles Vitolo, 32, was found in the vehicle in the motel's parking lot, police said Wednesday in a news release.
The caller told police they found the body lying in one of the vehicle's seats and that a foul smell was coming from the car, police Capt. Heath Per said.
Investigators believe Vitolo's death is tied to a drug overdose, but they're continuing to investigate.
Vitolo's body may have been inside the vehicle for several days, Per said.
Anyone with additional information can call police at 609-926-4051.
