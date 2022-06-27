Ventnor man charged with luring

VENTNOR CITY — A 55-year-old city man is charged with luring and enticing a child by various means after police say he arranged for a sexual encounter with a subject he believed to be a teenager.
Joseph Manzoni was charged June 22 on a summons, pending an appearance in Superior Court, city police said Monday.
Manzoni has not been given a scheduled first court appearance, according to municipal court records.
Police were notified by an unidentified person last month that Manzoni agreed to meet them at a pre-arranged location for sex.
Manzoni was communicating with the individual online and believed the subject to be 15 years old, police said.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.