VENTNOR — The city is looking to tighten its rules on short-term rentals.

More than 100 people, a mix of rental owners and residents, weighed in on the topic last Thursday.

"Airbnb has become a business. That has happened overnight here in the last couple years. People have bought properties just to run as a business," said city resident Richard Cooper.

One possible revision to the city's short-term rental rules includes eliminating one-night stays. The city is also exploring limiting the numbers of short-term rentals that one entity can operate, mandating inspections be done within 30 days of the mercantile license application date, and noise-monitoring devices.

The city plans to use the public's feedback to create an ordinance that will be introduced in March.

Ventnor pays Host Compliance LLC $20,000 per year to monitor Airbnb and other short-term rental properties, said Commissioner Lance Landgraf.

Police Chief Joe Fussner said one-night rentals are not conducive to Ventnor and don't benefit the community.

"A lot of repeat calls for service were for one-night rentals, or the houses advertised as a 'party house' on the Airbnb site," said Fussner.

"I'm sure some situations where we were called to service have had no issues, and aren't problematic," said Fussner. "But my recommendation to council is to limit one-night rentals to a minimum two or three nights."

Residents complained about noise disturbances from late-night parties, a lack of parking or blocked driveways, trash and litter, overcrowding and a disregard of policies Airbnb and other rental companies have in place.

"I live across the street from an Airbnb. And I am against the one-night rentals," said resident Danielle Morano. "I don't see a difference between a one-night rental and a hotel or motel."

Owners of short-term rentals who attended Thursday's meeting say some of the proposed restrictions would unfairly hurt their investments.

Beth Port, who owns five studio apartments on South Little Rock Avenue she uses as short-term rental units, said setting a minimum stay "would be a huge detriment to her business." Port said 44% of her stays are one-night rentals but added there was a live-in superintendent in the building where her units are, so problems are mitigated quickly.

John Masseri, owner of nine short-term rental properties in Ventnor and 36 properties in total, said 40% to 50% of his renters' stays are at least seven nights.

Neighboring Margate has an ordinance requiring a seven-night minimum stay for short-term rentals. Some Ventnor residents praised Margate's regulations, which they said have worked for that shore town.

Cooper suggested posting maximum occupancy numbers at short-term properties, along with a contact number or name of the property owner, so neighbors can report problems quickly.

"They need to know where they can call for code enforcement or how many people can be there. Nothing is more frustrating," Cooper said.

Other suggestions included adding security cameras to monitor for occupancy compliance, requiring background checks or a minimum age of 21 for renting, as well as adding inspection staff.