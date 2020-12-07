Ventnor lab at the center of FBI warning on COVID-19 testing only recently opened

VENTNOR — The North Jersey-based diagnostic lab at the center of an FBI warning last week regarding the efficacy of its COVID-19 tests only recently moved into its Atlantic Avenue storefront, the building owners said.

On Friday, the FBI released a statement directing anyone who received a coronavirus test at the Infinity Diagnostic Laboratory at 6715 Atlantic Ave. to be retested as soon as possible.

Although the statement did not specify what initiated the warning, it did include a notice that a “rapid” finger prick blood test are antibody tests and should not be used for diagnosing active cases of COVID-19.

An unidentified woman who answered the phone at the Infinity Diagnostic Laboratory office in Teterboro said that no one was available to comment.

Stacey Kammerman of Atlantic City, who owns the Atlantic Avenue building where Infinity set up shop said that the company had contacted her and her husband in August about signing a lease.

“When they came to us to rent, they said they wanted to come in as soon as possible because there was such a need for this (COVID-19) testing,” Kammerman said, adding that she looked them up online and believed their business to be legitimate.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The month-to-month lease began in September.