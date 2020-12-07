Ventnor lab at the center of FBI warning on COVID-19 testing only recently opened

VENTNOR — The North Jersey-based diagnostic lab at the center of an FBI warning last week regarding the efficacy of its COVID-19 tests only recently moved into its Atlantic Avenue storefront, the building owners said.
On Friday, the FBI released a statement directing anyone who received a coronavirus test at the Infinity Diagnostic Laboratory at 6715 Atlantic Ave. to be retested as soon as possible.
Although the statement did not specify what initiated the warning, it did include a notice that a “rapid” finger prick blood test are antibody tests and should not be used for diagnosing active cases of COVID-19.
An unidentified woman who answered the phone at the Infinity Diagnostic Laboratory office in Teterboro said that no one was available to comment.
Stacey Kammerman of Atlantic City, who owns the Atlantic Avenue building where Infinity set up shop said that the company had contacted her and her husband in August about signing a lease.
“When they came to us to rent, they said they wanted to come in as soon as possible because there was such a need for this (COVID-19) testing,” Kammerman said, adding that she looked them up online and believed their business to be legitimate.
Support Local Journalism
The month-to-month lease began in September.
NBC10 News reported that the building was raided by the FBI on Thursday, however officials from the FBI declined to comment citing an ongoing investigation.
Kammerman said that after the news from the FBI Friday, she tried to contact the owners but was unsuccessful.
“Now you wonder if something really was going on that was illegal, what about their other labs?” she asked.
The Press is looking to talk to people who were tested for COVID-19 at Infinity Diagnostic Laboratory
Press reporter Claire Lowe is looking to speak with area residents who were recently tested …
Gov. Phil Murphy commented on the FBI investigation during his Monday press briefing, condemning any possible illegal action taken by the company.
“They rightfully were taken to task,” Murphy said. “This was a pin prick blood test which does not tell you whether or not you have the virus right now even though it sounds like that’s what they were claiming.”
Almost from the start of the pandemic, the FBI has been warning the public to wary of testing and recommended taking precautions before using a company. Those precautions include:
- Checking the FDA’s website (fda.gov) approved antibody tests and testing companies
- Asking your primary care physician before using an at-home antibody test
- Using a laboratory approved by your health insurance company
- Not sharing your personal or health information to anyone other than known and trusted medical professionals
- Checking your medical bills and insurance explanation of benefits (EOBs) for any suspicious claims
- Following U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance
- Reporting alleged COVID-19 fraud to National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at (866) 720-5721 or justice.gov/disastercomplaintform, or the FBI (1-800-CALL-FBI).
Contact: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.