Ventnor increases parking permit fees, gives green light on city-wide improvement projects

VENTNOR — Commissioners voted Thursday to increase parking permit fees as well as authorize about $14 million in bonds for improvement projects around the city.
On Jan. 1, the parking permit fee for residents and visitors, particularly in the north end—which runs from Jackson Avenue to Frankfort Ave, will increase from $2 for two years per permit to $20 for two years per permit. A parking permit purchased now through Dec. 31 will cost $2, but will only be valid until the end of 2020, according to Mayor Beth Holtzman.
“It’s obscene,” Holtzman said of the $2 fee, which she said hasn’t been increased in decades. “It should’ve been increased year after year after year and it wasn’t. It’s well overdue.”
Last February, Commissioner Tim Kriebel gave a presentation to a packed commissioners meeting on the parking problems in the north end and offered a handful of possible solutions including increased fees, limiting permits per household, eliminating permits for residents in high rises (which usually have garages) or increasing two-hour parking limits. About 4,000 permits are purchased for the area which has about 600 parking spaces.
“We have four permits for every space, at least,” he said at the February meeting. “We’re playing a very complicated game of musical chairs.”
Kriebel could not be reached for comment on Monday.
“Parking fees is revenue to the city, which we need,” Holtzman said.
Under the new parking permit fees, the city will generate up to $80,000 every two years, compared to the up to $8,000 it generated with a $2 parking permit.
Commissioners also passed two ordinances that will allocate about $14 million in bonds for multiple improvements throughout the city, including computer hardware and phone system improvements at the police department, public works and beach patrol equipment, drainage and roadway improvements and a new beach patrol headquarters. About $8 million is allocated for general capital improvements and about $6 million is allocated for utility capital improvements.
“Things have not been improved in decades,” Holtzman said. “There are some streets that you feel like you’re on a roller coaster ride.”
One major project is constructing a new beach patrol headquarters on the boardwalk between Suffolk and Somerset Avenues.
Holtzman said the current headquarters is in “dire need of repair” and has “taken a beating” from the salt air off of the ocean.
“It’s getting flattened and rebuilt,” she said. “The city, prior to (the current commissioners), has put a Band-Aid on things, and some of those Band-Aids just don’t work anymore.”
All of the proposed projects were voted on now because Holtzman said the city is in a good financial position with the bonds and making those improvements were a part of her and commissioners Kriebel and Lance Landgraf’s “Imagine Ventnor” plan for the city.
“It’s happening now because that was our mission, to attract families and visitors and businesses,” she said.
She added that the bonds are tax neutral and that old bonds will be “taken off the books when the new bonds go on.”
Request for Proposals for the projects under the improvement plan will go out in a few weeks.
“All the improvement listed, there’s no fluff there,” Holtzman said. “There are all projects that are decades overdue of repair.”
