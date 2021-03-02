Ventnor given $3 million to protect against coastal flooding

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has awarded Ventnor three grants totaling over $3 million to protect against rising sea levels and coastal storms.

The grants will provide the city with the money to fund coastal resiliency projects ranging from raising 17 homes to enhancing the city's flood mitigation plan.

Between 2005 and 2014, 229 days saw coastal flooding in the area. Of them, 162 days were from climate change, according to Climate Central, a nonprofit based in Princeton. That is more than double any other 10-year time period, starting in 1955.

+11 What wintertime climate change has meant for South Jersey Between 1970 and 2019, South Jersey has seen its largest amount of warming during the winter…

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The majority of the grant, $2.85 million, will elevate 17 homes in the city. This will allow for flood water to run under the first floor of the homes. The grant reimburses 75% of the FEMA eligible costs, with matching costs provided by the homeowner. According to the city, more than 4,300 property owners, totaling over $3.4 million in premiums annually, have flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program, which started in 1968 and allows people to purchase flood insurance through the government.