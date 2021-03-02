 Skip to main content
Ventnor given $3 million to protect against coastal flooding
Ventnor given $3 million to protect against coastal flooding

Ventnor Tropical Storm Fay

Tropical Storm Fay floods Oxford and Fulton avenues in Ventnor on July 10.

 Joe Martucci

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has awarded Ventnor three grants totaling over $3 million to protect against rising sea levels and coastal storms. 

The grants will provide the city with the money to fund coastal resiliency projects ranging from raising 17 homes to enhancing the city's flood mitigation plan.

Between 2005 and 2014, 229 days saw coastal flooding in the area. Of them, 162 days were from climate change, according to Climate Central, a nonprofit based in Princeton. That is more than double any other 10-year time period, starting in 1955. 

Coastal Flooding Days

Coastal flooding days for Atlantic City, broken down by naturally occurring events and then ones where climate change has caused it. 

The majority of the grant, $2.85 million, will elevate 17 homes in the city. This will allow for flood water to run under the first floor of the homes. The grant reimburses 75% of the FEMA eligible costs, with matching costs provided by the homeowner. According to the city, more than 4,300 property owners, totaling over $3.4 million in premiums annually, have flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program, which started in 1968 and allows people to purchase flood insurance through the government. 

By 2050, $751,921,771 of the home value in the city will be at risk of yearly coastal flooding, in a moderate carbon emissions scenario, with 95% confidence, according to a ClimateCentral report

“Over 100 homes in Ventnor have been elevated since Superstorm Sandy. Elevating homes not only helps the homeowner, but it improves property values and the overall quality of life in the city," Commissioner Tim Kriebel said.

A $154,000 grant was awarded to complete a survey in the area from Balfour Avenue to the Dorest Avenue bridge, a hot spot for coastal flooding. A plan will then be developed to find a solution to the flooding.

The smallest grant was for further improvements to the citywide flood mitigation program. Awarded at $25,000, the city plans to evaluate the flood-prone areas of the city and put forth a plan of action. 

The city hopes to achieve additional points in FEMA's Community Rating System program, which provides flood insurance discounts to homeowners by meeting certain flood mitigation criteria. Rated on an ascending scale of 10 to 1, Ventnor is a class 5 city, resulting in a 25% discount for those with NFIP insurance. Margate and Longport also have 25% discounts, while Atlantic City's is 20%

