Ventnor gets state money to enhance Newport Avenue Beachfront Park

VENTNOR — The city has been awarded a $50,000 grant from the state Department of Community Affairs for improvements to the Newport Avenue Beachfront Park, city officials said Thursday.

City commissioners are planning to improve the park to encourage more visitors. The improvements include a new stage for concerts, Commissioner Tim Kriebel said.

“This is part of an ongoing effort to improve recreational opportunities in the City of Ventnor," Commissioner Lance Langraf said in a statement. "This need has been especially heightened over the last couple of years, as people searched for outdoor activities during the pandemic."

The DCA's Local Recreation Improvement Grant Program has awarded $10 million to counties, municipalities and school districts across New Jersey for public access to quality outdoor recreation and community resources, according to the release.

Rutala Associates, the city’s grant consultant, prepared the application with city Engineer Ed Stinson.

“DCA is proud to assist local governments in repairing and upgrading their parks, playgrounds and recreational facilities into spaces that promote peoples' physical and mental well-being,” said Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who serves as DCA commissioner. “A big part of what makes a community healthy and vibrant is giving residents the opportunity to take a walk, play a game and participate in sports and other activities with friends and neighbors in a safe and accessible place.”

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.