VENTNOR — A structure fire Wednesday night resulted in substantial damage to the second floor of a building on Dorset Avenue, fire officials said.

Firefighters responded to a call for a fire in the 100 block of North Dorset Avenue at 10:55 p.m. Occupants of the two-story building were able to escape, but the second floor was a “total loss,” city fire Chief Michael Cahill said.

The first floor of the building, which has a commercial business in the front and an apartment in the back, sustained water damage as a result of the fire. Cahill said the second floor, which is just apartments, may be torn down.

Buildings in the area have about 6 inches of space between them. Cahill said fire crews from Ventnor, Longport, Margate, Atlantic City, Brigantine and Pleasantville worked to prevent the fire from spreading to neighboring buildings.

The fire is being investigated.

