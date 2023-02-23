VENTNOR — City Administrator Maria Mento was appointed Thursday to fill the vacant slot on the city's three-member commission.

Mento's appointment comes after former Mayor Beth Holtzman resigned Feb. 7. An ongoing divorce and increased rental prices on the island led Holtzman to decide to sell her Ventnor Heights home and move offshore.

"This is wonderful to me," said state Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, who swore in Mento. "Maria, every organization you go to, you start out working, and then make it to the top of the organization, and then you're on the board of every organization."

Mento was appointed city administrator two months after the Imagine Ventnor team of Lance Landgraf, Tim Kriebel and Holtzman took office in 2016. Prior to being administrator, she was the chief financial officer for the Atlantic County Utilities Authority, a board chair for over a decade at Atlantic Cape Community College and a 2012 inductee of the Atlantic County Women's Hall of Fame.

"She already has the full respect and cooperation from all departments," said Kriebel, who noted Mento was ready to start her position at "full gallop."

Since Ventnor elections are nonpartisan, a resolution had to be made to appoint Mento as commissioner. She was also designated director of revenue and finance.

Ventnor mayor Holtzman to step down VENTNOR — For Beth Holtzman, being the city’s mayor has been one of her greatest fulfillment…

"I've lived here 40 years, I've gotten to know a lot of people, I've met the best residents living here, and for that I'm really grateful; and I'm really looking forward to serving the city in a different capacity, but still being able to move the city forward," Mento said after she was sworn in. "I think like many of us I want to be able to live here for the rest of my life, I want to be able to afford to live here, and I want to be able to walk out my door and say, 'I love this city.' It's beautiful, and when I tell someone I live in Ventnor, I want them to say, 'Oh wow, you live in Ventnor? It's so nice there.' So I'm looking forward to working with you guys and continuing on."

The city appointed Thomas E. Ciccarone to fill Mento's position as acting city administrator until elections Nov. 7.

Landgraf was designated director of public works, parks and public property, while Kriebel was appointed director of public affairs and public safety.

Landgraf was supposed to be appointed acting mayor Thursday, but that motion was postponed for a special meeting March 6 since he was sick, Landgraf said.

Landgraf, who participated in the meeting via Zoom, said Mento's appointment was well deserved.

"She really is like a sister to me, so to have her, I don't want to say replace me, but to have her take the open seat gives my heart a lot of comfort," Holtzman said.