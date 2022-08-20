Family and friends spent a delightfully cool summer day enjoying barbecue and camaraderie, all while supporting a great cause at the Ventnor Community Church 100th Anniversary Community Barbecue Fundraiser on Aug. 14. Donations were welcomed, as the celebration served as a fundraiser for repairs to the historic church that was severely damaged in 2012 during Superstorm Sandy. As a nonprofit, Ventnor Community Church relies on donations to further its long-standing mission of community leadership and provide spiritual guidance in Christian worship. The church aims to raise $50,000 for repairs to the building. Donations may be made to repair the building at gofundme.com.
Ventnor Community Church hosts 100th anniversary celebration and barbecue fundraiser
