VENTNOR — The city is looking to improve its business districts by cleaning up trash, improving the landscape and streetscape, increasing code enforcement and developing new ordinances.

"I truly believe that our downtown districts are untapped. They're an opportunity that's been overlooked," Commissioner Tim Kriebel said during last week's council meeting. "And I believe that if we can make real change and stay focused, we can create a ripple effect with positive results for the entire city."

Kriebel and fellow Commissioner Lance Landgraf presented short- and long-term business development plans during the meeting.

The goal of the improvement plan is to enhance commercial ratables in the city, officials said. Kriebel said they are using Hammonton and Ocean City as examples of the kind of development they want to see.

Landgraf said the city began the first wave of code enforcement and maintenance crackdowns late last month. Enforcement officers started by examining commercial properties' curbs and sidewalks near Jackson Avenue.

"We are going to hold businesses to a standard that everybody's being held to," said Kriebel. "All those are on the books about their responsibility to do sidewalks, just like you are at your house. It's the responsibility of the owner of the property."

Officers are also looking to enforce window coverage ordinances that limit the amount of window that can be covered.

Landgraf said fines could be issued to businesses that don't adhere to the ordinances.

"We didn't not enforce it in the past, but it's more directed now," Landgraf said.

The city also is exploring the idea of increasing fines to deter noncompliance, as well as developing an ordinance that would prohibit businesses from using LED strip lights in storefront windows, Landgraf said.

Additionally, the city is looking to improve the landscaping in the business districts by replacing dead trees with new ones, installing more bike racks and by adding more lights to increase visibility as part of its long-term plan. The city also is exploring the idea of offering small business loans for those who want to make façade or sidewalk improvements.

"Ventnor has so many possibilities, not just with the short-term rentals, but we're in such proximity to high population areas that we get day trippers as well," said Kriebel. "I believe we can have more people say, 'Let's go down to Ventnor and have dinner, and we'll find something to do.'"

The city is looking to diversify the type of events it offers. Suggestions include a city-specific restaurant week, beer and wine festivals, and food competitions.

"For 100 days every year, an extra 20,000 people come to our town, and not every town has that. We have the ability to capitalize on that," Kriebel said.

Kriebel said he would relay all ideas to different city departments for additional feedback, suggestions and funding sources for the proposed initiatives.

"I think Ventnor has all these tools to succeed, we just need to know how to use them, and we need to start using them," said Kriebel. "We have a lot of things that are in our favor already that we should really take advantage of."