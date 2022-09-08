Ventnor bike shop donates electric bicycles to local police

VENTNOR — In an effort to help local police departments mitigate crime, a city bike shop donated electric bicycles to five municipalities .

"We have one to three people a day come and tell us their bike has been stolen," said Michael Weisen, who owns AAAA Bike Shop on Ventnor Avenue along with his wife, Ann Marie Weisen. "Many of these crimes aren't being reported, either, which doesn't help the police.

"Police do the best they can, but if it's not reported, it's not stolen."

The Weisens, who have owned the shop for more than 45 years , decided to donate one electric bike to each police department in Atlantic City, Ventnor, Margate, Longport and Pleasantville.

The couple hope the bikes will offer officers more flexibility as to where they can patrol, and will enhance community outreach as the bikes will make officers more visible and accessible.

The donated Aventon Pace 500 e-bikes, which cost about $1,700 apiece, travel up to 28 mph, are easy to maintain, charge and can easily be put in a patrol car or SUV without a bike rack, since they're also foldable, Michael Weisen said.

He added police officers on electric bicycles would be able to get to dispatch locations faster than a regular bike, and without overexerting themselves as they do on conventional bikes, so they could perform their duties more efficiently.

"Electric bikes enhance our current modes of transportation," said Ventnor police Chief Joseph Fussner.

Fussner said the Ventnor City Police Department increased its manpower over Labor Day weekend and used the electric bike.

When it came to officers on the electric bike dealing with quality-of-life calls in the business district, they had a good response from business owners, Fussner said.

Fussner also noted the bike made interactions with people easier and was less intimidating than a patrol car.

He said the electric bike will help officers monitor areas patrol cars aren't very suitable for, like the Boardwalk or beach blocks, and when addressing parking issues.

Capt. Stacey Schlachter, division commander for the Pleasantville Police Department's Division on Community Engagement and Accountability, said the bike will help improve not only their Community Policing Unit but those of the other four municipalities as well.

"With our Community Policing Unit, we'll be able to better police areas like the city's bike paths and go further into the community, like entering apartment complexes and things of that nature," Schlachter said.

"Electric bikes can provide an advantage to daily patrol functions by expanding patrol range, as opposed to conventional bikes," said Sgt. Paul Aristizabal, public information officer for the Atlantic City Police Department.

Atlantic City didn't have an electric bike before the Weisens donated one, so specifics on where and which officers will use the bike are still in the works.

There also will be special training for officers using the electric bikes, as there is for officers using conventional bikes.

The Atlantic City department said the e-bikes could be used year-round as well.

"By reducing fatigue with the assistance of its electric motor, officers can ride longer and farther, providing more visibility within the community and potentially faster response times to calls for service such as at a festival or during heavy traffic," Aristizabal said.

All the bikes sold at AAAA include warranties and serial numbers listed on the receipts, so customers can show proof that it's their bike when reporting incidents.

Additionally, customers are encouraged to take pictures of their receipts just in case they lose theirs, which is another common issue customers have when showing proof of ownership reporting their lost or stolen bike.

"We want to encourage other people to help the police," said Ann Marie Weisen.

But the Weisens have other tips for people who want to make sure their electric bikes, or regular bikes, don't get stolen.

"Get a U-lock," said Michael Weisen. "They're nearly impossible to break the lock unless you have specific tools."