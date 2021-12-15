Ventnor Beach Patrol headquarters demolition starts Thursday

Press staff reports
VENTNOR - A section of the Boardwalk is being closed to allow for demolition of the Beach Patrol Headquarters.
Demolition is to start on Thursday and last a week, the city announced on its website.
During that time, the boardwalk between Suffolk and Somerset avenues will be closed, although the Suffolk Avenue ramp will remain open.
In October, the City Commission approved spending up to $755,000 to build a new headquarters. A contract was awarded to R. Wilkinson & Sons, Inc. for the work.
