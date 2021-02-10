Ventnor awarded $300,000 for intersection improvements

VENTNOR — The city on Wednesday was awarded a $300,000 grant from the state for improvements to the intersection of Ventnor and Little Rock avenues.
The funds were in addition to a $1.6 million grant given to the city to upgrade Ventnor Avenue traffic signals and a $100,000 grant for bike lanes on the avenue, according to a release from the city.
"We are ecstatic about getting this grant," Mayor Beth Holtzman and Commissioner Tim Kriebel said in the release, "after applying for it three years in a row."
Planned improvements to the intersection include an audible crossing system for visually impaired residents, leveling and replacing sidewalks as needed, providing Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant ramps at each intersection and installing thermoplastic traffic striping.
"Over $2 million in grant funds will be invested in this important business district in the next year," Commissioner Lance Landgraf said. "Hopefully this will help the city attract additional businesses to this thriving area."
