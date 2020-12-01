 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ventnor awarded $1.64 million for traffic light project
0 comments

Ventnor awarded $1.64 million for traffic light project

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Atlantic icon.jpg

VENTNOR—The city was recently awarded a $1.64 million grant by the South Jersey Transportation Planning Organization upgrade traffic signals along Ventnor Avenue.

The project's goal is to optimize five traffic signals along Ventnor Avenue, from Oxford Avenue to Baton Rouge Avenue, by upgrading signal equipment and developing traffic signal timing plans that provide two-way progression along that stretch of road. It was also minimize overall intersection and network delay and reduce emissions.

“This is great” said Mayor Beth Holtzman, “It allows the city to make much needed signalization improvements on its portion of Ventnor Avenue, while the county makes their improvements to the county portion of Ventnor Avenue."

The county will improve 28 intersections on Ventnor Avenue, from Dorset Avenue to Longport, which will cost about $9.7 million.

“This grant plus the county effort will result in upgrading traffic signals along the entire length of Ventnor Avenue from Longport to the Atlantic City boundary,” said Commissioner Lance Landgraf.

Funds for the grant are provided through the Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ) program which provides grants for transportation projects and programs to help meet the requirements of the Clean Air Act.

Contact: 609-272-7239

CFairfield@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_CJ

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News