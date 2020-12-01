Ventnor awarded $1.64 million for traffic light project

VENTNOR—The city was recently awarded a $1.64 million grant by the South Jersey Transportation Planning Organization upgrade traffic signals along Ventnor Avenue.

The project's goal is to optimize five traffic signals along Ventnor Avenue, from Oxford Avenue to Baton Rouge Avenue, by upgrading signal equipment and developing traffic signal timing plans that provide two-way progression along that stretch of road. It was also minimize overall intersection and network delay and reduce emissions.

“This is great” said Mayor Beth Holtzman, “It allows the city to make much needed signalization improvements on its portion of Ventnor Avenue, while the county makes their improvements to the county portion of Ventnor Avenue."

The county will improve 28 intersections on Ventnor Avenue, from Dorset Avenue to Longport, which will cost about $9.7 million.

“This grant plus the county effort will result in upgrading traffic signals along the entire length of Ventnor Avenue from Longport to the Atlantic City boundary,” said Commissioner Lance Landgraf.

Funds for the grant are provided through the Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ) program which provides grants for transportation projects and programs to help meet the requirements of the Clean Air Act.

