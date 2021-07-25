Ventnor 12-year-old takes 'extreme couponing' hobby to an altruistic level

To receive discounts, Jacob usually ends up buying an abundance of things he may not need. Items like cereal, granola bars, toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, soaps, lotions, razor blades, and the list goes on. These products are very useful to people residing in shelters.

“Everyone needs toothpaste,” said Jacob while sitting in his family’s rental condo in Ventnor. “If I saved all of the toothpaste, I’d probably have 500 tubes.”

Jacob opts to not coupon in Ventnor due to state taxes that apply to items before their discounted prices. According to the state of New Jersey’s Division of Taxation, “manufacturer coupons are treated like cash because the seller that accepts them is reimbursed by a third party.” These same taxes are not applicable in Philadelphia.

Jacob’s mother’s friend, Tony DiBenedetto, has been very supportive of his couponing efforts, often taking him to the stores he frequents like CVS, Walgreens and Walmart.

“He knows to the penny how much it’s all going to cost before checkout,” said DiBenedetto. “Occasionally, it will be a new cashier and then they are shocked when the total comes down to zero.”

Stacking is the term Jacob uses to refer to combining offers like in-store coupons and manufacturer coupons.