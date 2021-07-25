Ventnor 12-year-old takes 'extreme couponing' hobby to an altruistic level

VENTNOR — Jacob Weisgold isn’t your typical 12-year-old. He spends his free time — when not in school or camp — “extreme couponing.”
He began extreme couponing after watching a series of the same name on YouTube. He was about 9 years old at the time. Since then, he has donated thousands of dollars worth of products to charities such as The Bethesda Project and Acts Christian Transitional Services in his hometown of Philadelphia.
His family splits its time between Philadelphia and Ventnor.
“He didn’t start out couponing to donate. As he got more into it, it was obvious looking at the types of products that he had that it would be a good thing to donate,” said Jacob’s mother, Cheri Cutler, a professor at Temple University’s Fox School of Business. “I think the key to his success with couponing is his passion, his commitment and his persistence.”
Jacob uses cash-back apps like Ibotta, Swagbucks and Shopkick to rack up points and earn rewards like gift cards or in Ibotta’s case, dollar amounts that can be deposited into a Paypal account.
Jacob refers to using the rewards that he earns from previous purchases to purchase more goods as “rolling” — a closed loop of using coupons to buy more products using rewards from those coupons. He is able to scan the same receipt and receive multiple rewards on the various apps from one purchase.
To receive discounts, Jacob usually ends up buying an abundance of things he may not need. Items like cereal, granola bars, toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, soaps, lotions, razor blades, and the list goes on. These products are very useful to people residing in shelters.
“Everyone needs toothpaste,” said Jacob while sitting in his family’s rental condo in Ventnor. “If I saved all of the toothpaste, I’d probably have 500 tubes.”
Jacob opts to not coupon in Ventnor due to state taxes that apply to items before their discounted prices. According to the state of New Jersey’s Division of Taxation, “manufacturer coupons are treated like cash because the seller that accepts them is reimbursed by a third party.” These same taxes are not applicable in Philadelphia.
Jacob’s mother’s friend, Tony DiBenedetto, has been very supportive of his couponing efforts, often taking him to the stores he frequents like CVS, Walgreens and Walmart.
“He knows to the penny how much it’s all going to cost before checkout,” said DiBenedetto. “Occasionally, it will be a new cashier and then they are shocked when the total comes down to zero.”
Stacking is the term Jacob uses to refer to combining offers like in-store coupons and manufacturer coupons.
When Jacob checks out, sometimes his coupons amount to higher than the price of a product. For example, if he has a coupon $2.33 off a tube of toothpaste and after all discounts and promotions apply to that item its cost comes out to $2.17, he will have earned 16 cents and refers to this practice as a “moneymaker.”
“His dad always wonders how these places like CVS don’t hate him,” said Cutler.
“He would send an email to the manufacturers asking for coupons. And they’d reply, ‘Dear Mr. Weisgold, We are so happy you have been a loyal patron of our product for so long,’” Cutler said. “If only they knew they were writing to a 12 year old.”
Follow Jacob’s coupon hauls and tips on Instagram: @jacobthecouponkid
