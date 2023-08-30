ATLANTIC CITY — Crews have begun constructing a new bridge in the Venice Park neighborhood, city officials said Wednesday.

The project is part of an effort to replace the North Ohio Avenue bridge over the Venice Lagoon, a structure commonly referred to as "Second Bridge," city officials said in a news release.

Construction is expected to last no longer than two years, officials said.

“We expect this to be a smooth process that will be completed in a safe and timely manner,” Mayor Marty Small Sr. said in a statement. “We got ‘First Bridge’ done, and now we’re going to do ‘Second Bridge.'"

French and Parrello Associates, of Wall Township, Monmouth County, is overseeing the engineering design aspects of the project. Construction management and inspection are being supervised by Remington & Vernick Engineers, and South State Inc. is the project's contractor.

Alternate traffic signals and street detours should begin in October.

Detours are not expected to impact waste collection or emergency vehicle access to the area, officials said.

"There will be a lot of moving parts, and we’ll need all of the neighborhood’s cooperation to get this project in and out," Small said.

Officials said they will use barriers to block off portions of the bridge.

Last October, "First Bridge," which runs along Ohio Avenue over the Penrose Canal, was replaced, having been closed for less than a year.

"Second Bridge" was built in 1969 and has a seven-span concrete deck fitted with a steel girder superstructure on timber pile bents. The bridge will be replaced by a five-span pre-stressed concrete slab and steel pipes. A new bike lane also will be included.

Emergency repairs were done in 2021 to stabilize the bridge until its overhaul could be started.