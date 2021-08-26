Venice Park bridge repairs done, back to regular weight limits

ATLANTIC CITY — Emergency repairs for the Venice Lagoon bridge at North Ohio and Kuehnle avenues have been completed ahead of schedule, Mayor Marty Small Sr. said Thursday.

"Immediately we are preparing to resume normal operations, including trash pickup, police, fire, EMS and NJ Transit resuming a normal bus schedule over the bridge," Small said during a news conference.

"Temporary structural shoring has been done," said City Engineer Uzoma Ahiarakwe of the bridge serving the Venice Park neighborhood. "We are going back to the original weight limit of 20 tons."

Officials added a 3-ton weight limit in late July, after an inspection found the substructure to be a safety hazard.

Small also outlined the city’s plans to replace what he calls "bridge No. 1" in Venice Park — also on Ohio Avenue but crossing the Penrose Canal near East Riverside Drive.

Atlantic City to install temporary trash receptacles for Venice Park residents ATLANTIC CITY — While the city works to repair one of the bridges in Venice Park, manual tra…

Ahiarakwe said there has been a preconstruction meeting on bridge No. 1, and there is a signed contract and notice to proceed.

"We are looking at in a week or so work will commence," Ahiarakwe said. But first the Atlantic City Municipal Utilities Authority must remove a water pipe from under the bridge so it can be demolished.