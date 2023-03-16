CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County 4-H Fair needs vendors for this year’s event.
The fair, to be held July 20 through 22 at the county fairgrounds, brings together the community for activities, live music, food and more. Vendor spaces are available for educational displays, food trucks and concessions, and nonprofits.
Vendor fees include basic electricity and start at $130, with vendors who pay by April 1 receiving a 10% discount.
Hours for the fair will be 3 to 10 p.m. July 20 and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 21 and 22. The 4-H fairgrounds are located at 355 Court House-South Dennis Road.
Applications for vendors can be found at cmc4h.com and capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu/4h/fair. For more information, call 609-780-3088.
