Vehicle overturns near Egg Harbor Township construction zone

Atlantic County News

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A car traveling through a construction zone in the township flipped over after striking a piece of equipment, township police Sgt. Lawrence Graham said Monday.

The vehicle was traveling on Zion Road near the Garden State Parkway overpass and struck a crash cushion Monday morning, causing it to overturn, Graham said.

It's unknown if any of the vehicle's occupants needed to be hospitalized for injuries and if traffic was delayed due to the crash.

Areas of the road are in a construction zone while work is done to the Parkway's overpass.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

