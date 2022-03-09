Vehicle burglaries spiking in New Jersey, state AG says

The Garden State is seeing a substantial increase in car burglaries, according to the latest figures available from the New Jersey Attorney General's Office.

Acting New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin says car thefts in the state are up 31% over 2021 three months into the year around the state.

This year, 1,474 have been reported, up from 1,122 in year-to-year figures.

Last year was also one in which the rate of the crime rose by 22% over 2020, with 14,320 stolen vehicles reported.

But the perpetrators are being caught.

On the day when Platkin publicized new latest car theft numbers, he also reported a new indictment from an investigation into a string of stolen cars in four North Jersey counties.

Six people, including Tyheem A. Pollard-Raines, 27, of Blackwood, Camden County, have been charged after authorities investigating say the group was involved in burglarizing the dealerships and stealing 22 vehicles valued at over $787,000. Fourteen were high-end vehicles, including Mercedes, BMWs, Land Rovers, Audis, Infinitis, and a Ford Raptor, according to Platkin's Office.

The incidment was filed as Platkin announced that New Jersey State police and Division of Criminal Justice are upping their initiative to stop car thefts by partnering with additional law enforcement agencies and officials to the Auto Theft Task Force. Platkin's office said the move is a part of a larger strategy to reduce crimes.

Locally, the figures triggered warnings from local police departments. Atlantic City police are encouraging its citizens to lock their cars and not leave them unattended.

Pleasantville police Tuesday also said they're experiencing an increase in reported car burglaries both during in the day and at night, asking residents to be vigilant, lock their doors, and not leave personal items inside their vehicles. Personal items could lead to identity theft in cases, the police department said.

In January, Hamilton Township police arrested Mays Landing resident Kevin Thomas after an investigation into a string of car burglaries throughout the township.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

