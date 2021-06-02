 Skip to main content
VegFest, featuring vegan food and plant-based clothing, returns to Atlantic City
VegFest, featuring vegan food and plant-based clothing, returns to Atlantic City

Crowds returned to the Atlantic City Boardwalk to enjoy Memorial Day and celebrate the COVID-19 restrictions being lifted in New Jersey. 

ATLANTIC CITY — Billed by organizers as New Jersey's No.1 homegrown food festival, VegFest is returning to the resort.

The festival is scheduled for July 17 and 18 on the Boardwalk near Showboat Hotel and Ocean Casino Resort. It will feature vegan food and plant-based clothing from more than 100 chefs and local businesses from New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. There will also be live entertainment.

"New Jersey VegFest is thrilled to be back in Atlantic City in 2021," VegFest co-founder Marisa Sweeney said in a news release. "We care deeply about the health and safety of our guests and vendors, and postponing our 2020 event was the right thing to do for everyone. We’re incredibly excited to be back on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, and we can’t wait to see everyone again."

General admission tickets in advance are $20 for Saturday and $15 for Sunday. Same-day tickets are $25 and $20, respectively. To purchase, go to theveganlocal.com.

