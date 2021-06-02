VegFest, featuring vegan food and plant-based clothing, returns to Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Billed by organizers as New Jersey's No.1 homegrown food festival, VegFest is returning to the resort.
The festival is scheduled for July 17 and 18 on the Boardwalk near Showboat Hotel and Ocean Casino Resort. It will feature vegan food and plant-based clothing from more than 100 chefs and local businesses from New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. There will also be live entertainment.
"New Jersey VegFest is thrilled to be back in Atlantic City in 2021," VegFest co-founder Marisa Sweeney said in a news release. "We care deeply about the health and safety of our guests and vendors, and postponing our 2020 event was the right thing to do for everyone. We’re incredibly excited to be back on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, and we can’t wait to see everyone again."
General admission tickets in advance are $20 for Saturday and $15 for Sunday. Same-day tickets are $25 and $20, respectively. To purchase, go to theveganlocal.com.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.