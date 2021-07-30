Vegans Are Us soul food restaurant to open Monday at The Walk in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — A vegan restaurant co-owned by former Atlantic City mayoral candidate Pamela Thomas-Fields will hold a grand opening Monday night from 4 to 8 p.m. at Tanger Outlets The Walk.

Located at 122 N. Michigan Ave., Vegans Are Us calls itself a "plant-based restaurant and catering company (specializing) in 100% vegan food with a touch of soul that is free of preservatives and GMOs."

“A healthy mind, body and spirit is worth more than any dollar amount,” co-owner Sharonda Harris-Burton said in a news release.

The Vegans Are Us ownership team includes chef and wellness cultivator Harris-Burton, Antionette Miller of Legacy Light Commercial Finance and Insurance, and Thomas-Fields, a community activist who ran for Atlantic City mayor in 2020 on a platform of “Healthy, Wealthy, and Wise.”

Harris-Burton opened her first location in 2019 at 636 E. Landis Ave. in Vineland with a mission to create soul food that not only tastes delicious but has all the positive health benefits of eating a plant-based diet.

