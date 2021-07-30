 Skip to main content
Vegans Are Us grand opening for healthy soul food at The Walk
Vegans Are Us grand opening for healthy soul food at The Walk

Tanger Outlets

Shoppers visiting Atlantic City’s outdoor outlets at Tanger Outlets The Walk Monday cross at the intersection of Arctic and Michigan avenues. Visitors and business are back at pre-pandemic levels, with new stores opening this summer, a far cry from pandemic restrictions and last spring’s looting.

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — A vegan restaurant co-owned by former Atlantic City mayoral candidate Pamela Thomas Fields will hold a grand opening Monday night from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tanger Outlets The Walk.

Located at 122 N. Michigan Ave., Vegans Are Us calls itself a "plant-based restaurant and catering company (specializing) in 100% vegan food with a touch of soul that is free of preservatives and GMOs."

“A healthy mind, body and spirit is worth more than any dollar amount,” owner Sharonda Harris-Burton said in a press release.

The Vegans Are Us ownership team includes chef and wellness cultivator Harris-Burton, Antionette Miller of Legacy Light Commercial Finance and Insurance, and Thomas, a community activist who ran for Atlantic City mayor in 2020 on a platform of “Healthy, Wealthy, and Wise.”

Harris-Burton opened her first location in 2019 at 636 East Landis Ave. in Vineland with a mission to create soul food that not only tastes delicious, but has all the positive health benefits of eating a plant-based diet.

Soul food is associated with negative health issues prevalent in minority communities, such as high blood pressure, heart disease, and diabetes, according Harris-Burton. So she and her Vegans Are Us team decided to make it possible to eat healthier, plant-based versions of the same foods.

“Our first step to financial freedom starts with the foundation of making healthy choices,” said Miller.

“I've always felt that to improve our community we must adopt more healthy lifestyles,” said Thomas. “This new venture will provide both tourist and resident alike access to high quality, great tasting plant based meal options.”

The grand opening celebration is open to the public and will include music, a menu tasting, performances, and special guests.

Information about Vegans Are Us, including menus and catering information, can be found at vegansareusnj.com/.

Pamela Thomas-Fields

THOMAS-FIELDS

