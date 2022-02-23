Van Gogh exhibit coming to Hard Rock this summer

ATLANTIC CITY — Art admirers and fans of Vincent Van Gogh can get a revolutionary experience with the famous Dutch artist's work this summer at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.
"Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience," a three-dimensional exhibit that its managers say has sold over 2.5 million tickets globally, will be open July 8-Aug. 28.
The gallery is run by Paquin Entertainment Group.
“An imaginative and fully-immersive adventure, 'Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience' takes on the challenge of breathing new life into Van Gogh’s vast body of work," said Mathieu St-Arnaud, of Normal Studio. "Through the use of cutting-edge 3D projection technology and music to illuminate all of his genius, guests can experience the artist with all their senses."
Exhibit guests are taken through Van Gogh's artwork in a more personable way through three rooms. Each guest gets the chance to have a more up-close relationship with his work through the latest in three-dimensional technology.
Tickets start at $39.99 for adults and $23.99 for children (ages 5-15), plus ticketing fees. Tickets will be on sale to the general public beginning Friday, at vangoghatlanticcity.com.
