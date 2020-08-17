U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew’s (R-2nd) congressional district, which covers most of South Jersey and one of the most pro-Trump areas in the state, has gone from “lean Republican” to a “Republican toss-up,” according to the Cook Political Report, an independent, non-partisan newsletter that analyzes elections and campaigns.
The report stated that "this blue-collar seat voted for Trump 51 percent to 46 percent in 2016, and Trump embraced Van Drew after he voted against impeachment and switched parties. But now Biden is running neck and neck here and Van Drew may be paying a price."
Amy Kennedy, of Brigantine, is running against Van Drew on the Democratic ticket.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.