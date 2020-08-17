Trump Impeachment

Rep. Jeff Van Drew departs after the House of Representatives votes to impeach President Donald Trump on two charges, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, on Wednesday. At the time, Van Drew was still a Democrat.

 J. Scott Applewhite / associatedc press//

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew’s (R-2nd) congressional district, which covers most of South Jersey and one of the most pro-Trump areas in the state, has gone from “lean Republican” to a “Republican toss-up,” according to the Cook Political Report, an independent, non-partisan newsletter that analyzes elections and campaigns.

The report stated that "this blue-collar seat voted for Trump 51 percent to 46 percent in 2016, and Trump embraced Van Drew after he voted against impeachment and switched parties. But now Biden is running neck and neck here and Van Drew may be paying a price."

Amy Kennedy, of Brigantine, is running against Van Drew on the Democratic ticket.

