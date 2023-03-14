NORTHFIELD — Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, visited a dyslexia center at the Northfield Community School to support the students' hard work Monday, about a decade after sponsoring legislation in Trenton to provide better public education services to children with with reading challenges.

"I'm happy you are doing this," Van Drew said on Monday evening, as he visited tutoring sessions and met students and teachers. "It really makes a difference in their lives."

When talking to the students, he said he would give a talk on the floor of the House of Representatives about the Dyslexia Center, which had one of them jumping with excitement.

The Pete Miller Dyslexia Center is a nonprofit organization that provides tutoring two evenings a week to about 25 children at the Northfield Community School, said instructor Kathy Davis, of Seaville in Upper Township. One group comes in at 5 p.m. and another at 6 p.m. on Monday and Thursday nights, she said.

Students and tutors come from all over the region.

"They apply through Fairleigh Dickinson University," said Center Director Carrie Owens, of Glassboro. "They are earning graduate credits."

Dyslexia is most commonly characterized by difficulties with learning how to “decode” words, to spell, and to read accurately and fluently. Dyslexia can also make mathematics more difficult as people with dyslexia may mix numbers up.

In the 2012-2013 Legislative session, when he was in the state Senate, Van Drew sponsored a four-bill package to improve the public education system for diagnosing dyslexia and other reading disabilities in children and for providing services to them.

Gov. Chris Christie signed them into law. They required every child be screened for dyslexia in first grade, incorporated the International Dyslexia Association definition of dyslexia into special education regulations, provided professional development opportunities on reading disabilities, and mandated certain school district personnel complete two hours of professional development a year related to reading disabilities.

The package stemmed from the advocacy efforts of Ocean City mom Beth Ravelli and her family, who fought for years to improve New Jersey’s education system after their daughter Samantha was diagnosed as dyslexic through private testing.

Publicity over the bills put the Ravellis in the national news.

The Ravellis' work resulted in the creation of the New Jersey Reading Disabilities Task Force, which was formed by legislation sponsored by Senator Van Drew and led to the bills.

Gov. Chris Christie signed the bills in 2013 and 2014.

“With the billions and billions of dollars that we spend on education and all that we do to ensure students are provided with strong supports in the school system, kids are still falling through the cracks," Van Drew said at the time.

Dyslexia is a learning disability that causes core difficulties with reading, writing and spelling. It is the most common learning disability in children, affecting students of all backgrounds and intellectual levels. Students with dyslexia can effectively learn and succeed with appropriate educational interventions and teaching methods for their specific learning disability. However, effective educators of students with dyslexia need considerable knowledge, skills, training and expertise.

The Northfield center is one of four Children's Dyslexia Centers around New Jersey and 40 in 13 states. It is a project of a partnership between the Scottish Rite Freemasons of the Northern Masonic Jurisdiction and the Language Disorders Unit of Massachusetts General Hospital.