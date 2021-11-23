Van Drew touts new 'Stronger Shores' effort in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — In the shadow of the Murden, a 156-foot Army Corps of Engineers shallow draft dredge, U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew on Tuesday joined military officials and locals to announce a wide-ranging initiative he’s calling “Stronger Shores.”
It will encompass the pending dredging of the mouth of the Maurice River, as well as longer-term efforts such as dredging of back bays and shipping routes from Cape May to north of Atlantic City.
“Stronger Shores is not a single project or policy,” said Van Drew, R-2nd. “Rather it is a policy campaign which will consist of many projects and policy initiatives and protect our way of life.”
At the U.S. Coast Guard Station Atlantic City near Absecon Inlet on a cold, sunny morning, Van Drew joined Brett Matik, chairperson of the Atlantic County Economic Alliance; Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman; Capt. Jonathan Theel, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay; and Lt. Col. Ramon Brigantti, commander of the Philadelphia District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The total cost of the projects outlined Tuesday would be in the billions of dollars. Much of that funding could come from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Van Drew said after the event Tuesday.
Van Drew made headlines — and drew the ire of Democrats — when he changed parties as a freshman congressman after a career as a Democrat to become a Republican in 2019 while President Donald Trump was in the Oval Office. He then received intense criticism from some GOP corners for his support of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill President Joe Biden signed this month. New Jersey is projected to get a $13 billion share, which could help Van Drew’s drive for shore projects.
ATLANTIC CITY — A request for dredging Gardner’s Basin two years ago has grown into a propos…
Local business owners, members of the region’s commercial fishing industry, State Police and others joined members of the media for the announcement of the Stronger Shores effort.
Some elements of the effort are already underway. About $4 million for the Maurice River dredging project was included in Biden’s budget this year, and other elements of the proposal have been under discussion for years.
That includes a study of back bays released by the Army Corps last summer, a framework aimed at reducing future risks from rising seas.
That could include more than $16 billion in infrastructure work in the long term.
Van Drew backed that effort, citing the potential to improve resiliency along the shore, but seemed to offer a caveat rather than a full-throated endorsement.
“I will continue to engage with this project in the coming years to ensure that it is executed effectively, efficiently and in a manner consistent with the Jersey Shore community,” he said.
ATLANTIC CITY — Visitors at the Absecon Lighthouse can now learn about coastal resiliency an…
In a letter to the state Department of Environmental Protection, he said no project should move forward without input and consent from the local community. Some elements of the plan, including closable storm gates proposed for the Manasquan, Barnegat and Great Egg Harbor inlets, have been met with skepticism from some community members.
The long-term aim of the study is to reduce back-bay flooding, projected to be an increasingly severe problem if sea levels rise as projected.
Van Drew also spoke in favor of Army Corps plans to dredge back bays and waterways, including the Intracoastal Waterway from Cape May to Atlantic City, as well as Cold Spring and Absecon inlets. Van Drew said the accumulation of silt in the waterways is a threat to safety and commerce at the shore.
“Over the next month I am holding high-level meetings with budgetary officials to secure all necessary funding,” Van Drew said.
He described the extensive dredging project as the next major initiative of Stronger Shores, describing it as a “generational” dredging. Many local towns will see a dredging project nearby, he said.
Offshore wind power, a hot-button issue along the shore, went unmentioned by Van Drew but not by Kesselman, who described it as an important new industry.
ATLANTIC CITY — No stranger to Atlantic City, its hardships and politics on all sides, forme…
“Coastal resiliency and offshore wind are two of the nation’s leading growth industries,” Kesselman said. “Global climate change and its associated sea level rise threaten New Jersey’s $46.4 billion coastal tourism economy.”
He also cited Stockton’s plans for a Coastal Resiliency Institute and Marine Science Center across a narrow stretch of water at Gardner’s Basin in Atlantic City, which could help develop a blue economy.
Expanding the economy is an important step, Matik said, stating that the coastal ecosystem is vital to any economic development.
“So much of our quality of life and economy depend upon the beautiful Jersey Shore. We love its beauty, its value and its bounty,” she said.
Theel said he does not get to highlight his mission very often.
“It’s not flashy. It’s dirty. It smells. It’s not the kind of thing that you put on the news where we’ve got the helicopter and we’re rescuing someone from the water,” he said. “When we do it right, nobody really notices.”
ATLANTIC CITY — A nonprofit group of waterfront communities that formed to address future fl…
But when the Coast Guard is doing its job, shipping lanes are clear, there are groceries on the shelves and boaters and anglers are safe. He said the Coast Guard works closely with the Army Corps, while Brigantti said his Army uniform may seem out of place at a Coast Guard base, but the two branches work together closely.
In his comments, Van Drew cited former President Teddy Roosevelt as a personal hero and called himself a conservation conservative. He outlined four pillars of the Stronger Shores initiative: resilience, safety, conservation and commerce.
He called erosion, flooding and storm surges existential threats to the way of life along the shore.
“At the heart of Stronger Shores will be adapting the infrastructure of the Jersey Shore to be resilient against even the most powerful storms,” Van Drew said. He also called for safety improvements and to preserve the beauty of the area.
At the same time, he said, infrastructure must facilitate commerce.
“Today is only the beginning of a generational voyage to a stronger Jersey Shore,” Van Drew said. “The true size and scope of Stronger Shores is too great to encompass in a single speech. What I will say is that we are just getting started.”
Van Drew announces 'Stronger Shores' initiative in AC
112421-pac-nws-strongershore
112421-pac-nws-strongershore
112421-pac-nws-strongershore
112421-pac-nws-strongershore
112421-pac-nws-strongershore
112421-pac-nws-strongershore
112421-pac-nws-strongershore
112421-pac-nws-strongershore
112421-pac-nws-strongershore
112421-pac-nws-strongershore
112421-pac-nws-strongershore
112421-pac-nws-strongershore
112421-pac-nws-strongershore
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.