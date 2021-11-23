Van Drew touts new 'Stronger Shores' effort in Atlantic City

Expanding the economy is an important step, Matik said, stating that the coastal ecosystem is vital to any economic development.

“So much of our quality of life and economy depend upon the beautiful Jersey Shore. We love its beauty, its value and its bounty,” she said.

Theel said he does not get to highlight his mission very often.

“It’s not flashy. It’s dirty. It smells. It’s not the kind of thing that you put on the news where we’ve got the helicopter and we’re rescuing someone from the water,” he said. “When we do it right, nobody really notices.”

But when the Coast Guard is doing its job, shipping lanes are clear, there are groceries on the shelves and boaters and anglers are safe. He said the Coast Guard works closely with the Army Corps, while Brigantti said his Army uniform may seem out of place at a Coast Guard base, but the two branches work together closely.

In his comments, Van Drew cited former President Teddy Roosevelt as a personal hero and called himself a conservation conservative. He outlined four pillars of the Stronger Shores initiative: resilience, safety, conservation and commerce.

He called erosion, flooding and storm surges existential threats to the way of life along the shore.