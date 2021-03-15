Van Drew says he and family are targets of death, sexual assault threats from Ocean City man

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Representative Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, condemned a weekly newspaper Monday and demanded an apology and retraction of columns Van Drew says contain death threats against him and the threat of sexual assault against his wife.
"For too long violence has gone unchallenged, but today, right here in Cape May County, we are drawing a line in the sand," Van Drew said at a Monday morning press conference.
The editor and publisher of the Ocean City Sentinel, the target of Van Drew's ire, said Monday he was wrong to print the March 10 column as it was.
"Because you felt threatened and felt your wife was threatened, I am sorry," the publisher David Nahan responded to Van Drew in a written statement. "I don't have a problem with giving readers space to put their names to criticism of any elected official. However, in this instance, I have let the readers down."
Van Drew described two recent opinion columns published in the Ocean City Sentinel by John McCall, 68, of Ocean City, and said McCall also had left a voicemail message on Van Drew's home phone where McCall says he "will do everything in my power to make sure you are deposed if not dead."
Van Drew said he reported the Feb. 28 voicemail threat to the Capitol Police in Washington, D.C., which sent Ocean City police to McCall's home to interview him.
U.S. Capitol Police did not respond immediately to a request for comment. Ocean City Police directed all questions to Ocean City spokesperson Doug Bergen, who said U.S. Capitol Police should be contacted for information.
"They would be the lead agency," Bergen said.
In a March 10 column in the Sentinel, McCall wrote about getting a visit from the local police, saying they were there because of "Mini-Trump's pretense of feeling threatened."
Later in that column McCall refers graphically to Van Drew's wife, who does not involve herself in politics and is rarely seen at public events.
"Van Drew’s mentor has said it’s cool to greet women by grabbing them between the legs," McCall wrote. He then suggested that Van Drew's wife be forcibly grabbed in a similar fashion and her reaction recorded.
McCall's actual language is not being repeated because it is extremely graphic.
In a Jan. 13 column, McCall calls Van Drew a traitor "and the penalty for treason is execution," McCall wrote.
On Monday, in an email response for comment to Van Drew's press conference, McCall called Van Drew "a grandstanding jackass who, like his mentor Donald Trump, is attempting to censor the free press for criticizing his radical, disingenuous behavior in strong language."
The Sentinel's Nahan said he himself has written in both editorials and columns that everyone needs to tone down the political anger dividing the country.
"By not editing this column — or asking the guest editor to edit it — in a way that would ensure the congressman and his wife did not feel threatened, the net result is adding to the anger, not diminishing it," Nahan wrote.
But McCall stood firm.
"Insofar as Van Drew's wife is concerned, he evidently does not know the difference between a declarative sentence and an interrogatory sentence. I raised a simple question paraphrasing a statement made and made public by Trump," McCall wrote. "Van Drew still has not answered the question. Is it right or is it wrong to greet any female by grabbing her privates? Yes or no?"
In a voicemail message McCall left for Van Drew — the recording of which Van Drew provided to The Press — McCall identifies himself as a member of the New Jersey Press Association.
Paul D'Ambrosio, the NJPA 2021 president, said newspapers and other media outlets and corporate and nonprofit entities are members, not individuals.
"NJPA understands that John McCall asserted he is a member of NJPA," D'Ambrosio wrote in an email response to the issues brought up at the press conference. "John McCall is not and has never been a member of the NJPA, as the Association does not have individual journalist members."
"As a member of the New Jersey Press Association, I will do everything in my power to make sure you are deposed if not dead. ... You are a traitor ... and deserve the fate of all traitors," McCall said in the voicemail message to the congressman.
Van Drew said he has gotten death threats before — even as a state Senator — and always handled them with law enforcement rather than going public.
In 2018, Anthony Parisi Sanchez, an independent candidate for Congress from Millville, was arrested on multiple charges of making terroristic threats against then- State Senator Van Drew and others.
This time, Van Drew said, it was McCall's offensive and graphic comments published about his wife that caused him to go public about the situation, and concerns that a newspaper had printed such extreme language.
Although he apologized, Nahan maintained the op-ed never represented a serious threat.
"The way it was written, I do not believe it contains any threats of harm because if I did, I would not have allowed it to appear in my newspaper," Nahan said. "However, you disagree to the point that rather than call me up directly to ask for an apology, you had a public press conference to excoriate this newspaper and the man who wrote it."
