Van Drew says he and family are targets of death, sexual assault threats from Ocean City man

"As a member of the New Jersey Press Association, I will do everything in my power to make sure you are deposed if not dead. ... You are a traitor ... and deserve the fate of all traitors," McCall said in the voicemail message to the congressman.

Van Drew said he has gotten death threats before — even as a state Senator — and always handled them with law enforcement rather than going public.

In 2018, Anthony Parisi Sanchez, an independent candidate for Congress from Millville, was arrested on multiple charges of making terroristic threats against then- State Senator Van Drew and others.

This time, Van Drew said, it was McCall's offensive and graphic comments published about his wife that caused him to go public about the situation, and concerns that a newspaper had printed such extreme language.

Although he apologized, Nahan maintained the op-ed never represented a serious threat.

"The way it was written, I do not believe it contains any threats of harm because if I did, I would not have allowed it to appear in my newspaper," Nahan said. "However, you disagree to the point that rather than call me up directly to ask for an apology, you had a public press conference to excoriate this newspaper and the man who wrote it."

