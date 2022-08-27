Van Drew preparing bill to nix IRS portion of Inflation Reduction Act

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew is challenging a segment of the Inflation Reduction Act that provides federal funding to the Internal Revenue Service for its hiring process.

Van Drew's announcement comes while the law still receives backlash from congressional Republicans on the portion that allocates $80 billion towards the agency.

Biden last Tuesday signed the bill into law. While it is likely to help reduce prescription drug costs for elderly Americans, economists suggest the bill may not be as forceful in reducing rising costs of common goods, such as food and gasoline, the Associated Press reported on Aug. 16.

Van Drew, R-2nd, joins a handful of Republican colleagues in denouncing the Democratic-backed spending plan.

"The 'Inflation Reduction Act', which will actually increase inflation, wastes taxpayers' hard-earned money by allocating funding to the IRS with the purpose of spying on your private bank accounts," Van Drew said in a statement.

Van Drew also Thursday chastised the funding plan as wasteful spending, suggesting that the IRS should restructure its practices and processes for better service rather than add additional agents to its employment roster.

"We must ensure that Americans and small businesses receive the assistance they need in an efficient manner as opposed to just throwing money at the issue with no plan in place," Van Drew said.

Remarks about the 87,000 being hired to spy on Americans' bank accounts is misleading, the Associated Press reported.

Prior to Biden signed the law, the Associated Press reported that the Treasury Department proposed a plan to hire about 87,000 IRS employees over the next decade, should it be given funding. The IRS will be releasing final numbers for its hiring plans in the coming months, a Treasury official have said.

But those employees will not all be hired at the same time, they will not all be auditors and many will be replacing employees who are expected to quit or retire, experts and officials say.

The IRS currently has about 80,000 employees, including clerical workers, customer service representatives, enforcement officials, and others. The agency has lost roughly 50,000 employees over the past five years due to attrition, according to the IRS. More than half of IRS employees who work in enforcement are currently eligible for retirement, said Natasha Sarin, the Treasury Department’s counselor for tax policy and implementation.

Budget cuts, mostly demanded by Republicans, have also diminished the ranks of enforcement staff, which fell roughly 30% since 2010 despite the fact that the filing population has increased. The IRS-related money in the Inflation Reduction Act is intended to boost efforts against high-end tax evasion, Sarin said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.