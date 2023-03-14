Two New Jersey congressmen, together representing a significant stretch of the New Jersey coastline, sent a letter Tuesday to Biden administration officials asking what has been done to reduce the potential harm to whales and other marine life from offshore wind projects.

“Offshore wind development and deployment stands to be a consequential national undertaking, which is why our approach should be done correctly the first time, with full consideration taken in order to mitigate negative impacts on marine species such as the North Atlantic right whale,” reads the letter, signed by U.S. Reps. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, and Chris Smith, R-4th, along with Reps. Andy Harris, a Maryland Republican, and Jared Golden, a Democrat from Maine.

The new letter cites a May 2022 internal federal letter raising concerns about the potential impact of wind farms on right whales, an extremely endangered whale.

Van Drew has cited the letter before as indication that the federal government is not taking the potential danger to marine life from wind power projects seriously enough.

"There have been more than 20 whale deaths in just the past three months, an unprecedented number, yet this administration does not bat an eye," Van Drew said in announcing the letter. "Despite calls for investigations as to why endangered whales keep washing up on our shores, this administration instead has decided to expand offshore wind development, allocating $60 million for projects in President Biden's budget proposal.”

Marine commission: Whale deaths not linked to wind prep work An independent scientific agency that advises the federal government on policies that could impact marine mammals says there is no evidence linking site preparation work for offshore wind farms with a number of whale deaths along the U.S. East Coast. In a statement released Tuesday, the Marine Mammal Commission became the third federal agency to reject a link between the deaths and the offshore wind energy industry, despite a growing narrative among offshore wind opponents that probing the ocean floor to prepare for wind turbine projects is killing whales. The deaths are part of an “unusual mortality event” involving humpback whales declared by the National Marine Fisheries Service in 2016.

Federal scientists have said there is no evidence linking the whale deaths with offshore wind work.

Van Drew is set to hold a hearing on offshore wind development on the East Coast at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Wildwoods Convention Center at 4501 Boardwalk. On Tuesday, he said the concerns raised about the impact on right whales from offshore wind power have not changed the development process for offshore wind projects.

Leases for offshore wind development include more than 1.7 million acres off the Atlantic coast and are expected to include thousands of wind turbines.

The letter was sent Tuesday to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administrator Richard Spinrad and Liz Klein, director of the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, inquiring about an internal agency response to the May 2022 letter.

The May letter was sent by Sean Hayes, chief of protected species with NOAA’s Northeast Fisheries Science Center, to Brian Hooker, lead biologist with the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, raising concerns about the potential disruption of winter feeding grounds for right whales by wind turbines.

The letter references only offshore wind energy projects in southern New England and does not mention offshore survey work such as took place in New York and New Jersey last year and this winter. The letter requests any energy projects around Nantucket Shoals consider how threats to right whales could be mitigated.

Van Drew said members of Congress wanted to know whether there was any response to Hayes’ letter, and whether any changes to offshore wind development were considered.

“Despite over 18 whale deaths on the East Coast in the matter of a few short months, all congressional inquiries have been met with no answers and only platitudes by the Biden administration,” Van Drew said. “This comes as reports show that even the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration sent a letter to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management back in May of 2022 questioning the adjacency of offshore wind energy leases to the endangered North Atlantic right whales.”

There was no immediate response to an email to the White House press office requesting a response. Both President Joe Biden and Gov. Phil Murphy back offshore wind power development, arguing it will create jobs and help move the country away from carbon emissions believed to be causing climate change, including warming the oceans.

Biden has called for a new energy infrastructure and a “clean energy revolution.” His latest budget proposal increases spending on offshore wind projects, giving $60 million to NOAA to expand offshore wind permits. That would be dwarfed by $11.9 billion for the Department of Energy for clean energy and climate change research and an additional $3 billion proposal to help countries adapt to the impacts of climate change.

The same budget proposal targets tax benefits for the oil and gas industry.

The budget proposal is now in front of a Republican-controlled House, whose leaders described the budget as “doubling down on the same far-left spending policies that have led to record inflation and our current debt crisis.”