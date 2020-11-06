Van Drew now called winner, re-elected despite party switch

Van Drew was confident on election night that he had won districtwide, claiming victory during a gathering at the Oar House Pub in Sea Isle City.

“I would like to thank President Trump as well as all of the Republican, Democrat and independent voters who stood with me and continued to place their trust in me to fight for them and all of South Jersey in Washington,” Van Drew said Friday. “The United States of America is an exceptional nation, and I will continue to work with anyone willing to put party aside to fight for a strong America and a strong South Jersey.”

As of Election Day, New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District had at least 18,000 more registered Democrats than Republicans, which is a greater registration deficit than any of New Jersey’s other competitive congressional districts. Kennedy, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and their respective super PAC allies also spent well over $10 million against Van Drew.

Turnout in the 2nd District and the eight southern New Jersey counties that are in the district set new records, and that is in part because the number of registered voters in the district increased by 33,000 in just one year from Election Day 2019 to Election Day 2020, state data show.