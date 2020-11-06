 Skip to main content
Van Drew now called winner, re-elected despite party switch, Trump difficulties
0 comments
top story

Van Drew now called winner, re-elected despite party switch, Trump difficulties

Eection Day 2020 Van Drew

Jeff Van Drew celebrates his reelection Tuesday at the Oar House Pub in Sea Isle City.

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

The Associated Press called New Jersey's 2nd Congressional District race for incumbent Republican Jeff Van Drew on Friday, as Atlantic County finished counting its 134,408 vote-by-mail ballots received so far.

“We believe Congressman Van Drew has made history both as the first member of Congress to go from the majority party to the minority party ... and now as the first Republican ever to defeat a member of the Kennedy family at the federal level since John F. Kennedy was first elected," Van Drew campaign manager Ron Filan said after hearing of the AP decision.

Kennedy could not be reached for comment.

Filan said his re-election vindicates Van Drew's decision to switch parties from Democrat to Republican in December, after refusing to vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

Kennedy's campaign refused to concede on election night, saying there are too many outstanding votes still uncounted. There are tens of thousands of provisional paper ballots cast at polling places around the district to be counted. But boards of elections must wait until at least Nov. 11 to start counting them. Provisionals are only counted once officials make sure the same voters didn't also return a vote-by-mail ballot, and mail-ins are accepted through Nov. 10 if they are postmarked by Election Day.

Van Drew was leading Kennedy 160,429 to 144,562 districtwide Friday afternoon, but there are still tens of thousands of provisional ballots yet to be counted in the eight-county district.

Van Drew had won six counties, only coming in behind Kennedy in Atlantic and Cumberland.

On Friday, Atlantic County Board of Elections officials said they had counted 65,017 mail-in votes for Kennedy and 62,024 for Van Drew — a difference of about 3,000.

On election night, Kennedy's margin was almost 5,000 in Atlantic County, so Van Drew did better with voters who returned ballots later and with those who dropped them off at the polls on Election Day.

Van Drew was confident on election night that he had won, claiming victory during a gathering at the Oar House Pub in Sea Isle City.

“I would like to thank President Trump as well as all of the Republican, Democrat and independent voters who stood with me and continued to place their trust in me to fight for them and all of South Jersey in Washington,” Van Drew said Friday. “The United States of America is an exceptional nation, and I will continue to work with anyone willing to put party aside to fight for a strong America and a strong South Jersey.”

As of Election Day, New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District had at least 18,000 more registered Democrats than Republicans, which is a greater registration deficit than any of New Jersey’s other competitive congressional districts. Kennedy, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and their respective super PAC allies also spent well over $10 million against Van Drew.

Turnout in the 2nd District and the eight southern New Jersey counties that are in the district set new records, and that is in part because the number of registered voters in the district increased by 33,000 in just one year from Election Day 2019 to Election Day 2020, state data show.

The two major parties each gained about 17,000 voters, while unaffiliated voters lost about 1,000, the data show.

While statewide Democrats now outnumber unaffiliated voters, the 2nd Congressional District is one of just a handful of districts left in the state in which unaffiliated voters are still the biggest voting bloc. There were 202,230 unaffiliated district-wide this Election Day, 175,469 Democrats and 157,261 Republicans.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

0 comments

Tags

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.



