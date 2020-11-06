Van Drew now called winner, re-elected despite party switch, Trump difficulties

Cumberland County vote count lags rest of region and state Cumberland County Board of Elections staff members were only able to count 26,077 ballots by…

Van Drew had won six counties, only coming in behind Kennedy in Atlantic and Cumberland.

On Friday, Atlantic County Board of Elections officials said they had counted 65,017 mail-in votes for Kennedy and 62,024 for Van Drew — a difference of about 3,000.

On election night, Kennedy's margin was almost 5,000 in Atlantic County, so Van Drew did better with voters who returned ballots later and with those who dropped them off at the polls on Election Day.

Van Drew was confident on election night that he had won, claiming victory during a gathering at the Oar House Pub in Sea Isle City.

“I would like to thank President Trump as well as all of the Republican, Democrat and independent voters who stood with me and continued to place their trust in me to fight for them and all of South Jersey in Washington,” Van Drew said Friday. “The United States of America is an exceptional nation, and I will continue to work with anyone willing to put party aside to fight for a strong America and a strong South Jersey.”

