Van Drew, Kennedy to debate as vote begins

He said he has co-sponsored the National Flood Insurance Reauthorization and Reform Act of 2019 with U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., and other members of the New Jersey delegation, which would make reforms but protect subsidies.
Their answers on health care questions were closer than some might expect, with both vowing to protect coverage for those with pre-existing conditions.
"We need to expand the ACA (Affordable Care Act, also called Obamacare), and I think having a public option for Medicare is a good direction," Kennedy said. "What we don’t need is to have the ACA under attack right now."
"I think Obamacare is too expensive," Van Drew said, "but we must have a replacement at least as good. I will not vote to get rid of it without a replacement."
He called health care "the hardest problem we've got. It's really complicated. There is no easy answer."
Van Drew won his seat in Congress in 2018 when he ran as a moderate Democrat but left the party in December 2019 after refusing to vote to impeach President Donald Trump.
Kennedy, a former Northfield teacher and mental health advocate, handily won the July 7 Democratic primary for the right to challenge Van Drew, defeating four other candidates.
Atlantic County Sheriff (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Eric Scheffler
|Democrat
|
|
|Joseph O'Donoghue
|Republican
|
|
Atlantic County Surrogate (Vote for 1)
|Name
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|James Curcio
|Republican
|
|
|Stephen Dicht
|Democrat
|
|
Atlantic County Freeholders (Vote for 2)
|Name
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Caren Fitzpatrick
|Democrat
|
|
|Celeste Fernandez
|Democrat
|
|
|John Risley Jr
|Republican
|
|
|James Toto
|Republican
|
|
Atlantic County Freeholder District 3 (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Andrew Parker
|Republican
|
|
|Thelma Witherspoon
|Democrat
|
|
Mayor (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Kimberly A. Horton
|Democrat
|
|
|Gregory Seher
|Republican
|
|
Council Ward 1 (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Elizabeth (Betty) Howell
|Democrat
|
|
|Nicholas LaRotonda
|Republican
|
|
Council Ward 2 (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Donald W. Burroughs
|Democart
|
|
|Chris C. Seher
|Republican
|
|
Atlantic City Mayor (Vote for 1)
|Candidates
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Thomas Forkin
|Republican
|
|
|Marty Small
|Democrat
|
|
Council Ward 2 (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|LaToya Dunston
|
|
|
Council Ward 1 (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Karen Bew
|Republican
|
|
Council Ward 2 (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Paul Lettieri
|
|
|
Council Ward 3 (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Dennis Haney
|Republican
|
|
Council Ward 4 (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Richard DeLucry
|Democrat
|
|
Council (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Aldo S. Palmieri
|Republican
|
|
|Jorge Alvarez
|Republican
|
|
Township Committee (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|David Turner
|Democrat
|
|
|William Ruggieri
|Republican
|
|
Township Committee - 1 year unexpired (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Ronnise White
|Democrat
|
|
|Kurt Renart
|Republican
|
|
Mayor (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Robert Schulte
|Republican
|
|
Council (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Matthew Kane
|Democrat
|
|
|William Collins
|Republican
|
|
Mayor (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Lisa Jiampetti
|Democrat
|
|
|Joseph A. Ricci, Jr.
|Republican
|
|
Common Council (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Donna Heist
|Democrat
|
|
|Mason Wright, Jr.
|Democrat
|
|
|Karl Timbers
|Democrat
|
|
|Ingrid E. Clark
|Republican
|
|
|Clifford Mays, Jr.
|Republican
|
|
|Joseph G. Ellis
|Republican
|
|
Township Committee(Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Lisa March
|Democrat
|
|
|Frank Rivera III
|Democrat
|
|
|Paul W. Hodson
|Republican
|
|
|Laura Pfrommer
|Republican
|
|
TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Julia A. Sparks
|Republican
|
|
Council - 1 year unexpired (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Albert W. Norman
|Republican
|
|
Council (Vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|James C. Whittaker Jr
|Republican
|
|
|Jacob Blazer
|Republican
|
|
Township Committee (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Judith Link
|Democrat
|
|
|Richard Cheek
|Republican
|
|
|Bruce A. Strigh
|Independent
|
|
Council (Vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Otto Hernandez
|Republican
|
|
|William "Bill" Cappuccio
|Republican
|
|
|Joshua "Josh" Trepiccione
|Republican
|
|
|Sam Rodio
|Hammonton First
|
|
|Steve Furgione
|Hammonton First
|
|
|Bill Olivo.
|Hammonton First
|
|
Council at-large - 1 year unexpired term (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Matthew Levinson
|Republican
|
|
Council Ward 1 (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Eric Ford
|Republican
|
|
Council Ward 2 (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Ralph Paolone
|Republican
|
|
Board of Commissioners
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Fran Caulfield
|
|
|Robert English
|
|
|James Ulmer
|
|
|Scott C. Cianci
|
|
|Veronica Iezzi
|
|
|Daniel J. Lawler
|
|
|James P. Leeds Sr.
|
|
|Nicholas M. Russo
|
|
Township Committee (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Chris Silva
|Republican
|
|
Council Ward 1 (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Lisa Lehne-Gilmore
|Democrat
|
|
|David Notaro
|Republican
|
|
|Alicia Garry
|Independent
|
|
Council Ward 2 (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Rich DiCriscio
|Democrat
|
|
|Thomas Polistina
|Republican
|
|
Mayor (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Judy M. Ward
|Democrat
|
|
|Lawrence "Tony" Davenport
|Independent
|
|
Council-at-Large (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Carla Thomas
|Democrat
|
|
|Sharnell Morgan
|Independent
|
|
Council Ward 1 (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Ricky Cistrunk
|Democrat
|
|
Council Ward 2 (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Joanne Famularo
|Democrat
|
|
Council-at-Large (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Roger Giberson
|Republican
|
|
Council Ward 1 (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Thomas Kurtz
|Independent
|
|
Council Ward 2 (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Jacob Nass
|Independent
|
|
Council-at-Large (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Joseph T. McCarrie, Jr
|Republican
|
|
Council Ward 1 (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Charles W. Falkenstein
|Republican
|
|
Township Committee (Vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Winner
|Carl Peter Keiffenheim
|Republican
|
|
