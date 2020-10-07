Van Drew, Kennedy to debate as vote begins

"At this point the economy is so tender, we should not be raising any taxes. We want to recuperate," Van Drew said of the effects of the pandemic on the state and national economies. "Before doing anything like that, first we have to get the economy back on track."

He said a combination of growing revenues and cutting waste should be done before any tax increase.

NJ Sierra Club rescinds Van Drew endorsement, favors Kennedy Sierra Club of New Jersey has retracted its endorsement of U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, i…

But Kennedy said some taxes should be increased.

"It's going to be necessary to raise corporate taxes to get back to solvency and pay for some of the things needed so people have stability," Kennedy said. "The tax code ... is just not working. People at the highest income levels are paying only hundreds of dollars."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On the other hand, both agreed flood insurance rates should continue to be subsidized by the federal government.

"We are really the group that needs it here in South Jersey," Kennedy said. "I would continue to fight for low cost."

Until more mitigation efforts are in place, she said, federal subsidies should continue regardless of a homeowner's income.