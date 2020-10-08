Van Drew, Kennedy keep things civil in congressional debate at Stockton

On new federal COVID-19 relief, Kennedy said much more is needed for state and local governments, small businesses, the airline industry and individuals.

Van Drew said he believes Trump will sign measures to provide aid to airlines and $1,200 payments to taxpayers. He also said a bill should have already passed to provide that aid, but that Democrats added extras like support for the environmental Green New Deal in legislation that Republicans and even some Democrats could not support.

There were also differences in how the two feel about New Jersey’s mostly vote-by-mail election.

+3 Campaigning in a pandemic, Van Drew and Kennedy are ready for anything As they ramp up their 2nd District congressional campaigns in the midst of a pandemic and a …

Kennedy said it will result in more participation by voters, while Van Drew said he worried about massive numbers of ballots being sent out without being requested.

“It’s not good. We are sending live ballots in the mail — millions of them,” Van Drew said.

Kennedy said she supports expansion of the Affordable Care Act, while Van Drew said he would not vote to end it without having a better replacement. Both vowed to protect those with pre-existing conditions.