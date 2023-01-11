Van Drew joins lawmakers pushing to protect gas appliances

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, said Wednesday he is introducing legislation that will prohibit federal agencies from banning any gas-powered appliance or device common to homes.

"Millions of Americans, and thousands of South Jerseyans, own and operate gas stoves on a daily basis," Van Drew said in a statement. "This move from a Biden appointee to suggest that gas-powered stoves could be banned on a nationwide basis is effectively telling these Americans what they can or cannot do in the privacy of their own home."

In a Monday interview with Bloomberg, Consumer Product Safety Commission member Richard Trumka, a Democrat, said the independent agency would consider a ban on gas stoves in order to address indoor air pollution, referring to it as a “hidden hazard.”

However, in a statement Wednesday, commission Chair Alexander Hoehn-Saric said his agency is not looking to ban gas stoves.

“Research indicates that emissions from gas stoves can be hazardous, and the CPSC is looking for ways to reduce related indoor air quality hazards,” Hoehn-Saric said. “But to be clear, I am not looking to ban gas stoves and the CPSC has no proceeding to do so.”

This spring, the CPSC is expected to solicit public comment for information on how to make the appliances safer. Gas stoves are estimated to be installed in at least 40 million U.S. homes.

Also on Wednesday, Republican Reps. Bill Huizenga of Michigan and Alex X. Mooney of West Virginia introduced legislation that would prohibit any federal agency from proposing, implementing or finalizing a rule that bans or restricts gas-powered stoves or cooktops.

Van Drew said Wednesday his legislation is broader, covering more than just gas ovens and cooktops.

“Americans should have the ability to choose the most affordable and most available way to cook food in their own home,” Huizenga said in a statement. “It is absolutely ridiculous how out of control and out of touch the nanny state in Washington has become.”

Trumka had previously pushed for greater regulation of gas stoves with little success. In October, he called for the agency to direct staff to initiate rulemaking pertaining to gas stoves, but that proposed amendment to the agency’s fiscal 2023 operating plan did not receive support from any other commissioner.

A study led by the environmental think tank RMI that was published last month in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health found that gas stoves are responsible for 12.7% of childhood asthma cases nationwide, a similar risk to exposure to secondhand smoke.

After the study was published, Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Rep. Donald S. Beyer Jr., D-Virginia, sent a letter to Hoehn-Saric encouraging the commission to consider additional regulations, including that gas stoves be sold with range hoods to clear the air that meet mandatory standards.

The American Gas Association has pushed back against the conclusions of this study, arguing the researchers ignored relevant literature and examples of real-life appliance usage, and said the CPSC and other regulators should not rely on the data.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.