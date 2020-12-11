Van Drew joins brief seeking delay in finalizing election, Supreme Court says no

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, had joined an amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court supporting an attempt to delay the certification of the presidential election and challenge the results in four states.

The case was brought by the state of Texas and is supported by President Donald J. Trump. Friday night the Washington Post reported the Supreme Court dismissed the case.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I want to make sure every vote that was legal is counted and every vote not legal is not counted," Van Drew said Friday evening of his reasons for joining in a brief filed Friday in State of Texas v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, State of Georgia, State of Michigan and State of Wisconsin.

He said the main issue for him is that in those four states, the legislatures did not vote on changes to election policy, covering how votes would be cast and counted. State legislatures are supposed to vote on all such matters, he said.