WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew is furthering his efforts to pause offshore wind development by introducing a congressional resolution calling for a moratorium.

Van Drew's resolution was introduced in the House and referred to the House Committee on Natural Resources on Tuesday, the same day eight common dolphins were found stranded on Sea Isle City's 52nd Street beach.

Two of the dolphins died on the beach, and the remaining six were euthanized.

Van Drew, other Republican lawmakers and opponents of offshore wind development have raised concerns that preparations for a series of wind farms off the Jersey Shore are linked to winter's stretch of marine mammal beachings.

"We need a moratorium on all offshore wind projects before this gets worse," Van Drew, R-2nd, said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

Researchers and officials from both the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Bureau of Ocean Energy Management have said work to prepare the coastline for offshore wind energy infrastructure has not contributed to the deaths and beachings seen over winter.

"NOAA and BOEM cannot keep hiding behind the response that the public just needs to 'trust them,'" Van Drew said. "These agencies have provided no definitive proof; I know South Jersey, and I know our ocean. We have never seen events like these in all the years I have lived here, and I am not going to just accept their vague response as fact."

Last Thursday, Van Drew and other Republican lawmakers held a meeting at the Wildwoods Convention Center to air their concerns about offshore wind development and whale deaths.

Efforts to build the wind farms are part of Gov. Phil Murphy's plan to deepen New Jersey's investment in clean energy.

This month, the state Board of Public Utilities voted to open a third offshore wind solicitation, with a goal of 11 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity by 2040, powering millions of homes, with Murphy casting the plan as an important step toward clean power.