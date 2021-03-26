Van Drew inspects Lake Lenape dam with local officials

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew met with local and county officials Friday for a tour of the Lake Lenape dam, which is currently being rehabilitated after decades of concerns about its condition.
The officials first toured the powerhouse adjoining the dam.
“We need to fix the equipment in here first to control the water level,” Deputy Mayor Carl Pitale said.
Improvements to the powerhouse include the replacement of the existing wooden gates with powered steel sliding gates, the removal of existing turbines, the installation of new electric conduit and power supply, and the reinforcement of the walls.
The cost to upgrade the powerhouse is estimated to be about $800,000.
The group next walked to the dam and spillway, upgrades to which have been estimated to cost about $5 million.
“It will have a serpentine design, which will provide for a much higher volume of water,” said John Peterson, head of the Atlantic County Department of Regional Planning and Development. “That can be accomplished at the same length of the existing spillway.”
The dam rehab also includes new concrete training walls, a new concrete spillway slab tied in with footing piles and the upgraded steel gates at the powerhouse, which will function as the new low-level outlet gate.
It has been a difficult process for local officials to maintain the dam in its current state. Township Public Works Director Brett Noll checks the water level each day and raises or lowers the gates accordingly.
“The goal is to maintain a water level high enough for recreational use on the lake but at the same time keep it at a safe level to prevent flooding,” Noll said. “It’s a very delicate balance.”
“There are crew teams on the lake almost every day and regattas nearly every weekend,” Pitale added.
Peterson pointed to a number of homes located in close proximity to the structure and noted the urgency of the project.
“This is a very high hazard dam. A breach could be catastrophic,” he said.
Pitale told Van Drew, R-2nd, that previous permits for work on the dam sat on a bureaucrat’s desk and kept getting shuffled around.
“That’s something we can help you with, cutting through the red tape,” Van Drew said.
The congressman also pledged to work to get federal funding.
“As a member of the Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, I intend to advocate for community grants for this important project,” he said. “This is definitely a project worthy of funding.”
Peterson was pleased to hear that.
“Any funding that he can obtain to offset some of the costs for local and county taxpayers would be ideal,” he said.
Pitale also appreciated Van Drew’s offer to help with grants and expediting the permit process.
“This is not political at all,” Pitale said. “I would work with representatives from either party if it meant getting help for our residents.”
Pitale and Van Drew are both Republicans. Van Drew switched political affiliations in late 2019.
The township took ownership of the dam in 1978, and the county became a co-owner when it purchased the Lake Lenape property during the 1980s.
