Van Drew inspects Lake Lenape dam with local officials

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew met with local and county officials Friday for a tour of the Lake Lenape dam, which is currently being rehabilitated after decades of concerns about its condition.

The officials first toured the powerhouse adjoining the dam.

“We need to fix the equipment in here first to control the water level,” Deputy Mayor Carl Pitale said.

Improvements to the powerhouse include the replacement of the existing wooden gates with powered steel sliding gates, the removal of existing turbines, the installation of new electric conduit and power supply, and the reinforcement of the walls.

The cost to upgrade the powerhouse is estimated to be about $800,000.

The group next walked to the dam and spillway, upgrades to which have been estimated to cost about $5 million.

“It will have a serpentine design, which will provide for a much higher volume of water,” said John Peterson, head of the Atlantic County Department of Regional Planning and Development. “That can be accomplished at the same length of the existing spillway.”