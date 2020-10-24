Van Drew has kept promises to Black community, Callaway says, unlike Democrats

No one from the DCCC responded to requests for comment Friday.

Callaway said the Democratic Party takes African Americans for granted.

“We don’t owe them anything. They owe us,” Callaway said. “I find it very easy for me to support Jeff, not as a Republican, but as a person who is sincere, honest and keeps his word. The Democratic Party has not done that.”

But some political insiders who spoke on condition of anonymity said Callaway simply works for whomever pays him the most.

“It has absolutely nothing to do with money,” Callaway said when asked about financial motives. “I could have made more money with the Democratic Party.”

Callaway has a controversial past, having spent time in federal prison on bribery and blackmail charges related to his time on the Atlantic City Council.

His support for Kennedy became an issue in the primary, when seven of the eight Democratic county chairs in the 2nd District signed a letter asking all candidates to disavow working with Callaway because of allegations of improper handling of vote-by-mail ballots. Only Suleiman, the Atlantic County chairman, did not sign it. The seven who did sign were backing Kennedy opponent Brigid Callahan Harrison, of Longport.