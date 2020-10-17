 Skip to main content
Van Drew endorsed by home builders group
Van Drew endorsed by home builders group

Debate

Congressman Jeff Van Drew speaks Oct. 8 during a debate at Stockton University in Atlantic City.

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

The Washington-based National Association of Home Builders on Friday endorsed Congressman Jeff Van Drew for reelection.

In a news release from the association, association Chair Chuck Fowke said Van Drew, R-2nd, is a "champion of housing and has pushed to advance policies that will help ease the nation's housing affordability crisis, put families in homes, create jobs and spur economic growth."

Housing accounts for about 15% of the nation's gross domestic product, said the release. Constructing 100 single-family homes creates nearly 300 full-time jobs and $11.1 million in fees and taxes for all levels of government, and the association believes it is important to elect "pro-housing, pro-business candidates to Congress to ensure that housing and the economy move forward."

"We are proud to endorse Rep. Van Drew for reelection," Fowke said. "He has worked tirelessly to promote job training programs that will help ensure an ample supply of well-trained workers to build the nation’s homes."

Contact: 609-272-7210

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

