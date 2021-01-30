Van Drew: Comcast will postpone cap, extra fees for data usage

Comcast will postpone a planned March cost increase for consumers who use more than 1.2 terabytes of data per month, U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, said Friday, after he and other legislators and consumers complained it punished people forced to work from home during a pandemic.

In a statement Friday, Van Drew’s office said the congressman is happy about the delay but is “ready to fight to make sure this delay becomes permanent.”

Van Drew’s office said Comcast provided him a statement about giving consumers more time before the cap and extra fees begin.

“We are providing customers in our Northeast markets with additional time to become familiar with the new 1.2 TB data plan,” the Comcast statement said, as quoted by Van Drew’s office. “Customers in these markets will now have at least six months to understand their data usage, and the earliest a customer may see charges is August 2021.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

+2 Census 2020 relying on Internet, phone and mail for compliance The U.S. Census Bureau always planned to rely on mail, phone and, to a greater extent than e…

No one from Comcast could be immediately reached for comment.

Late last year, Comcast announced it would begin charging $10 per additional 50 gigabytes of data used once a customer exceeded 1.2 TB in a month. Extra charges would be limited to $100 per month. But usage under 1.2 TB in some months would not be credited to future months, according to Comcast materials online.