Van Drew: Comcast will postpone cap, extra fees for data usage
Van Drew: Comcast will postpone cap, extra fees for data usage

Eection Day 2020 Van Drew

Jeff Van Drew celebrates his reelection Nov. 3 at the Oar House Pub in Sea Isle City.

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

Comcast will postpone a planned March cost increase for consumers who use more than 1.2 terabytes of data per month, U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, said Friday, after he and other legislators and consumers complained it punished people forced to work from home during a pandemic.

In a statement Friday, Van Drew’s office said the congressman is happy about the delay but is “ready to fight to make sure this delay becomes permanent.”

Van Drew’s office said Comcast provided him a statement about giving consumers more time before the cap and extra fees begin.

“We are providing customers in our Northeast markets with additional time to become familiar with the new 1.2 TB data plan,” the Comcast statement said, as quoted by Van Drew’s office. “Customers in these markets will now have at least six months to understand their data usage, and the earliest a customer may see charges is August 2021.”

No one from Comcast could be immediately reached for comment.

Late last year, Comcast announced it would begin charging $10 per additional 50 gigabytes of data used once a customer exceeded 1.2 TB in a month. Extra charges would be limited to $100 per month. But usage under 1.2 TB in some months would not be credited to future months, according to Comcast materials online.

Comcast had said the cap and overage charges would not affect its average customer, whom it said used just 346 GB of data per month during the last six months of 2020.

But Van Drew and others had argued that people forced to work from home during the pandemic would be most affected, including teachers and others who had to be online much of the day.

According to Van Drew’s office, Comcast will update its materials and communications in the next few days.

“This is not over, and I will continue to fight for the people of South Jersey to ensure they are not taken advantage of in the middle of a pandemic or after,” Van Drew said in the statement. “People are already paying too much, and these increases are out of control.”

