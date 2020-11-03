Van Drew claims victory in 2nd District race for Congress

Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew declared victory with a 10,000 vote lead in New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District race late Tuesday — one of the nation’s most closely watched.
His highly publicized switch from Democrat to Republican, after refusing to vote to impeach President Donald Trump last year, appears not to have been fatal to his congressional career as some Democrats had predicted.
According to The Associated Press, with 69% of districts reporting, Van Drew had 141,197 (51%) votes to Democratic challenger Amy Kennedy’s 131,330 (47.4%), with vote-by-mail ballots dropped at polls and provisional ballots yet to be counted.
“This has been a long, hard, brutal election,” Van Drew said to a crowd of about 200 supporters late Tuesday night at a Republican celebration at the Oar House Restaurant in Sea Isle City. “A lot of money was spent to remove me from my seat.”
As of Tuesday night at 10:30 p.m., Kennedy was hopeful saying the race was really close, which she said was expected.
"There's going to be a lot of nail biting over the next couple of days and we'll wait for more votes to come in," she said. "A significant amount of votes still need to be counted.
"I feel very good about our chances," she added.
Van Drew said the only two counties he lost were Cumberland and Atlantic, but he was 10,000 votes up district-wide.
“Our voters vote later,” Van Drew said of Republicans. “A lot didn’t vote until today.”
He said there aren’t enough Democratic votes left to overturn his victory.
The election was about a belief in American exceptionalism vs. the Democrats’ belief that America should become more like European, socialist-leaning nations, Van Drew added.
“I want your children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to know and feel the greatness of this amazing nation,” he said.
Kennedy talked about the campaign and why she wanted to step up and do something.
“With dedication, commitment and sacrifice, we made it through an unprecedented and extraordinary election season,” Kennedy said. “It was nearly one year ago when Jeff Van Drew abandoned the people of South Jersey and pledged his undying support to Donald Trump.”
“I’m incredibly proud of that campaign that we’ve run,” she said. “We listened, we learned, we united people, not divided them.”
Kennedy had the lead in Atlantic County, with 57,679 votes to Van Drew’s 52,943 after about 112,000 of the more than 120,000 ballots received by Tuesday were counted. She also led in Cumberland County, 10,728 to 6,280.
All of Atlantic County is in the 2nd Congressional District, as is all of Cape May, Cumberland and Salem counties, and parts of Gloucester, Camden, Burlington and Ocean counties.
The count did not include any of the vote-by-mail ballots dropped off at the polls Tuesday, or the provisional ballots cast there.
In Ocean County, the margin went heavily to Van Drew, who got 12,887 to Kennedy’s 8,198, according to early reports online. In his home county of Cape May, Van Drew’s lead was 10,000 votes — 29,110 to 19,369.
Kennedy spent Election Day and night at home with her family after she was exposed to someone with COVID-19. Kennedy tested negative for the virus Monday and plans to get another test Wednesday.
“This is not how I would have liked to spend the night,” she said in a phone interview Tuesday evening before any results were released. “I would have liked to been all around the district today at polling places, but I just wanted to be careful and respectful of other people’s health while I make sure that I’m fine.”
A Stockton University poll released last week by the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy Polling Institute predicted a virtual dead heat in the race.
Earlier polls, including one from Monmouth University’s Polling Institute, said Kennedy was up by about five points in October. But her lead was only a bit more than that poll’s margin of error.
The ability of the candidates to campaign in person was curtailed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced them to do fewer live events and to rely more on social media and internet forums. Later in the campaign season they were able to do community visits and small business tours, but both have said they missed the personal touch in the election.
They were able to do only one in-person debate, which was hosted by Stockton’s Hughes Center and NJTV in October. There was no live audience, but the debate was live-streamed on NJTV and on the Stockton and Press of Atlantic City websites.
Under an executive order from Gov. Phil Murphy, vote-by-mail ballots arriving by mail will be processed for counting as long as they are postmarked by or on Election Day and received up to 8 p.m. Nov. 10. Those missing a postmark will be accepted for 48 hours after the close of polls. Even some postmarked later but identified by the Postal Service as likely mailed on Election Day must also be considered for counting.
Provisional ballots at the polls, and those ballots will not be counted until all of the vote-by-mail ballots have been either counted or rejected. So the Board of Elections cannot begin to deal with provisional ballots until at least Nov. 11 — the day after votes by mail can arrive.
Staff Writer CJ Fairfield contributed to this report.
Eection Day 2020 Van Drew
Contact: 609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost
