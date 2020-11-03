Van Drew claims victory in 2nd District race for Congress

The ability of the candidates to campaign in person was curtailed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced them to do fewer live events and to rely more on social media and internet forums. Later in the campaign season they were able to do community visits and small business tours, but both have said they missed the personal touch in the election.

They were able to do only one in-person debate, which was hosted by Stockton’s Hughes Center and NJTV in October. There was no live audience, but the debate was live-streamed on NJTV and on the Stockton and Press of Atlantic City websites.

Under an executive order from Gov. Phil Murphy, vote-by-mail ballots arriving by mail will be processed for counting as long as they are postmarked by or on Election Day and received up to 8 p.m. Nov. 10. Those missing a postmark will be accepted for 48 hours after the close of polls. Even some postmarked later but identified by the Postal Service as likely mailed on Election Day must also be considered for counting.

Provisional ballots at the polls, and those ballots will not be counted until all of the vote-by-mail ballots have been either counted or rejected. So the Board of Elections cannot begin to deal with provisional ballots until at least Nov. 11 — the day after votes by mail can arrive.