Valiante case documented in upcoming season of Netflix's 'Unsolved Mysteries'

MAYS LANDING — The 2015 death of Hamilton Township teenager Tiffany Valiante will be highlighted in the newest season of "Unsolved Mysteries," which begins streaming on Netflix on Oct. 18.

The series, which formerly aired on broadcast television, documents mysterious deaths and their circumstances.

Volume 3 of Netflix's series is produced by 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers of the streaming platform's hit show "Stranger Things."

Valiante's cause for death has been questioned death's suicide ruling after she was struck by a New Jersey Transit train traveling between Atlantic City and Philadelphia in 2015. Her family said she was a homicide victim, having fought for answers in the case since the teen died.

Since her death was ruled a suicide, her parents, Steve and Diane Valiante, have fought in court to have evidence collected by New Jersey Transit police tested privately. A judge eventually ordered the law enforcement agency to hand over several pieces of evidence they had stored since her 2015 death.

However, forensic testing was moot, given that the articles were stored so poorly and couldn't render new leads.

Tiffany Valiante's family still maintains posters and signs throughout South Jersey, all of which have a number to a private investigator the family has used to accumulate any leads within the community.

The trailer for the new season was released on Tuesday, in which Diane Valiante appears along with a photo of the couple and their daughter.