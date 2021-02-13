Valentine's Day in a pandemic: Ideas for socially distanced and virtual events

Valentine’s Day in a pandemic has a different look compared to years past. New Jersey’s travel restrictions and gathering limitations can inhibit traditional celebrations for some. For those who want to celebrate while adhering to social distancing guidelines, there are many local and virtual options to pursue.
Atlantic City Comedy Club is hosting a Valentine’s Day show featuring New York based comedian Chris Distefano at the Celebrity Theater in the Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City. The show is from 6 to 8:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The event is open to couples, friends and solo guests 18 and older with tickets ranging from $55 per person for general admission to $296 for a VIP booth for four. To make the event even more special, bottles of champagne can be purchased prior to the event. atlanticcitycomedyclub.com.
Renault Winery’s Vintner Wonderland in Egg Harbor City is open for family-friendly fun until Feb. 28. From 11 a.m. until 8:30 p.m., guests can skate on the outdoor ice rink, dine outdoors in the Champagne Patio Garden or enjoy live music in the outdoor garden all weekend long. renaultwinery.com.
Absecon Lighthouse will host an Afternoon of Romance and Renewal from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Keeper’s Cottage. Fourteen couples will be able to take part in an in-person vow renewal ceremony. At 4:30 p.m., a virtual ceremony will be available to those who choose not to attend in person. Both ceremony options are $40 per couple. abseconlighthouse.org.
MARGATE — Looking for Valentine’s Day ideas and have money to spend?
The Deauville Inn in Strathmere will host two Valentine’s-themed celebrations. Guests can enjoy brunch from a holiday menu from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, or prix fixe dinner starting at 4 p.m. for $75 per person. deauvilleinn.com.
Beach Plum Farm in Cape May invites guests to a candlelit, multicourse, farm-to-table dinner Saturday. Using fresh ingredients curated on the farm itself, the dinner is $250 per couple. The event is BYOB. beachplumfarmcapemay.com.
White Horse Winery will host Wine and Chocolate Weekend in Hammonton from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. In addition to the two classic Valentine’s Day treats, guests can enjoy live music and food trucks for a casual, socially distanced way to spend the holiday. whitehorsewinery.com.
Passion Vines in Egg Harbor Township and Somers Point provides a same-day delivery service that can cater to all your Valentine’s Day needs, including pasta, chocolate, wine and spirits. passionvines.com.
Avalon Free Public Library will host a free Zoom event from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday exploring the history of Valentine’s Day. avalonfreelibrary.org.
For those who have pets, Best Friends Animal Society offers some unique suggestions for celebrating Valentine’s Day with furry friends, including taking a scenic ride, having a picnic and baking treats. Also consider a relaxing spa day, a movie marathon or a dance party.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.