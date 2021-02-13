Valentine's Day in a pandemic: Ideas for socially distanced and virtual events

Valentine’s Day in a pandemic has a different look compared to years past. New Jersey’s travel restrictions and gathering limitations can inhibit traditional celebrations for some. For those who want to celebrate while adhering to social distancing guidelines, there are many local and virtual options to pursue.

Atlantic City Comedy Club is hosting a Valentine’s Day show featuring New York based comedian Chris Distefano at the Celebrity Theater in the Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City. The show is from 6 to 8:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The event is open to couples, friends and solo guests 18 and older with tickets ranging from $55 per person for general admission to $296 for a VIP booth for four. To make the event even more special, bottles of champagne can be purchased prior to the event. atlanticcitycomedyclub.com.

Renault Winery’s Vintner Wonderland in Egg Harbor City is open for family-friendly fun until Feb. 28. From 11 a.m. until 8:30 p.m., guests can skate on the outdoor ice rink, dine outdoors in the Champagne Patio Garden or enjoy live music in the outdoor garden all weekend long. renaultwinery.com.