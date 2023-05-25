Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ATLANTIC CITY — Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House on West End Avenue in Chelsea Heights survived the COVID-19 pandemic with outdoor seating and other changes that the Zoning Board has now said can be permanent.

On Thursday, the board unanimously approved a variety of use variances for the 10-year-old restaurant and bar, including for outdoor dining and parking lots that can accommodate 74 vehicles.

The owners said they will now make improvements, such as paving the parking lots.

The restaurant is in a residential zone, said the applicant's attorney, Brian Callaghan. That's why the variances are required, even though the site has been a restaurant for at least 50 years.

"The property has been there a long time. For a period it was Teddy's West End, then the Strand, then Jonathan's, then just West End, and it's been Vagabond the last 10 years," Callaghan said. "We believe it's been an integral part of the community."

The restaurant is at Trenton and West End avenues.

In Atlantic City, rising seas threaten an already struggling industry ATLANTIC CITY — Whether it’s a nor’easter, tropical system or even a full moon with an east …

Vagabond has given out about $120,000 in scholarships to Atlantic City High School students, he said, and supports many youth sports and other community and nonprofit groups.

Several neighbors spoke in support of the application, while two people said noise has been a problem for their families since outdoor dining started in 2020.

"I have lived there since 1971, and ... I’m within 20 feet of the parking lot. I have had no problem," said Joseph Dolan of North Harrisburg Avenue, one street over from the restaurant. "Occasionally I do hear some of the noise, but to be honest it's not nearly as objectionable as the noise we get from Bader Field when the city rents that out."

The restaurant has agreed to close its outdoor dining at 9 p.m., Dolan said.

Vagabond co-principals Elvis Cadavid and Tom Harris also said the restaurant no longer hosts live music and is limiting outdoor music to piped in lighter tunes and a DJ playing doo-wop from 5 to 9 p.m. Sundays.

The outdoor dining area, called a beer garden, is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, Cadavid said.

Vagabond stretches its wings with some major additions For years Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House has been one of Atlantic City’s top gastropubs. Despite its somewhat off-the-beaten-path location, it has managed to find itself on the radar of just about everyone who has a soft spot for the simplicity of casual American pub grub done right. Whether you are in the mood for a great burger, some outrageous loaded fries or an incredible plate of wings after a particularly rough day at work, you can always count on Vagabond to knock it out of the park.

"There is always some noise from trash pickup, things take place ... you don’t necessarily want next to your house," Cadavid said.

But he said he works with neighbors to address any problems that come up. He moved the trash area to lessen noise for one neighbor, he said.

"During COVID the outdoor restaurant was blasting music," said Mohammad Younas, also of North Harrisburg Avenue, who lives in one of the closest homes to the restaurant. "The parking lot is a huge issue. It is adjacent to our house."

Younas said his family moved to the home in 2005 and only wants to be able to come home after a long day of work and relax.

He acknowledged noise from outdoor dining has lessened over time but said noise from the parking lot is still an issue.

"I’ve seen people having sex in cars, too. I felt so embarrassed. What if my parents see it?" Younas said.

Vagabond co-owner likes to lounge on back deck of his Atlantic City home ‘My Happy Place’ is a weekly Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a fav…

Cadavid said the noise was worse during COVID, but the restaurant has made changes to lessen noise.

"2020 was different," Cadavid said.

He also agreed to try to limit parking near Younas' home to earlier hours.