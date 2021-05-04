 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vaccine walk-in availability this week in Ocean City
0 comments
top story

Vaccine walk-in availability this week in Ocean City

{{featured_button_text}}
Cape May County news

COVID-19 vaccines for all New Jerseyans,

OCEAN CITY — Walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations will be available this week at Ocean City High School and St. Frances Cabrini Church, Cape May County officials said Tuesday.

Through Thursday, a vaccine clinic will be held at the high school at 501 Atlantic Ave. The clinic will be in the gym, and those interested in attending should use the entrance to the Bill and Nancy Hughes Performing Arts Center on the beach block of Sixth Street.

Walk-in hours will be from 1 to 6 p.m., no appointment necessary.

Those who made prior appointments will be taken first, but walk-ins are welcome, officials said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The clinic will be using the Pfizer vaccine and will schedule a second dose appointment for people before they leave.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Friday, walk-ins will be available at St. Frances Cabrini at 114 Atlantic Ave.

The clinic will have both the two-dose Moderna vaccine and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine available.

Appointments aren't required but can be made by calling 609-465-1206. Individuals who need Spanish translation may call 609-465-6840 to make an appointment.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Detroit goes door-to-door to promote vaccinations

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News