Vaccine walk-in availability this week in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY — Walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations will be available this week at Ocean City High School and St. Frances Cabrini Church, Cape May County officials said Tuesday.

Through Thursday, a vaccine clinic will be held at the high school at 501 Atlantic Ave. The clinic will be in the gym, and those interested in attending should use the entrance to the Bill and Nancy Hughes Performing Arts Center on the beach block of Sixth Street.

Walk-in hours will be from 1 to 6 p.m., no appointment necessary.

Those who made prior appointments will be taken first, but walk-ins are welcome, officials said.

The clinic will be using the Pfizer vaccine and will schedule a second dose appointment for people before they leave.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Friday, walk-ins will be available at St. Frances Cabrini at 114 Atlantic Ave.

The clinic will have both the two-dose Moderna vaccine and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine available.

Appointments aren't required but can be made by calling 609-465-1206. Individuals who need Spanish translation may call 609-465-6840 to make an appointment.

Contact Molly Shelly: 609-272-7241 mshelly@pressofac.com Twitter @mollycshelly

